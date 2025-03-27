National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Bayfield Trollers or Frankfort Hot Dogs
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) or the No. 13-seeded Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Key Obezags (Maryland) or Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee).
The Trollers beat the Caesar Rodney Riders (Delaware) in Round 1, while the Hot Dogs knocked out the Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
5. Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin)
Bayfield is a Northern Wisconsin community on Lake Superior steeped in fishing tradition, and trolling is one way to fish. Bayfield High School honors that tradition by calling its teams the Trollers.
13. Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana)
Named in tribute to Frankfurt, Germany, the town has a Hot Dog Festival every summer, but it's worth noting that the high school mascot is a snarling dog, not a guy named Nathan or Oscar.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports