National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Crisfield Crabbers or Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland) or the No. 6-seeded Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) or Hutto Hippos (Texas).
The Crabbers beat the Cobden Appleknockers (Illinois) in Round 1, while the Thoroughbreds outlasted the Clarkston Bantams (Washington).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
3. Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland)
Known as "the Seafood Capital of the World," the city of Crisfield has a giant crab on its welcoming water tower. The Crisfield Crabbers were a minor league baseball team in the 1920s and '30s, and the high school decided to keep the name alive.
6. Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky)
South Carolina and Florida also have Thoroughbreds as high school mascots, but how can we not choose a Kentucky school to wear the nickname best? It's 103 miles away from Churchill Downs, but that seems like a stone's throw on the first Saturday in May.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports