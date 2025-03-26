National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Hesston Swathers or Goodrich Martians
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or the No. 8-seeded Goodrich Martians (Michigan) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) or Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota).
The Swathers beat the Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico) in Round 1, while the Martians knocked out the Aurora Greenmen (Ohio).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Hesston Swathers (Kansas)
A swather is a piece of farming equipment that's crucial to the town of Hesston. From an article on farmlife.com: "The swather mascot first came into play in 1970, says Clint Stoppel, athletic director at the Kansas school. School officials wanted to pay tribute to the AGCO Corporation plant (previously known as Hesston Manufacturing) and the crucial role the manufacturer played then and now in the town’s economy."
8. Goodrich Martians (Michigan)
From the Goodrich website: “When the ‘Martian' name was adopted in the 1930s, it had a dual significance because in Roman mythology, Mars was an agricultural deity as well as a warrior. Goodrich still has many small farms, and the Martian warriors have to be reckoned with on the playing field and in the classroom.” So no, it has nothing to do with Marvin from Looney Tunes.
