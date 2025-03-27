National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Inman Teutons or Bray-Doyle Donkeys
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Inman Teutons (Kansas) or the No. 8-seeded Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) or Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut).
The Teutons beat the Rapid City Central Cobblers (South Dakota) in Round 1, while the Donkeys kicked out the Sun Valley Community Cutthroat (Idaho).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
1. Inman Teutons (Kansas)
Inman is rife with German heritage, and a Teuton is a Germanic fighting warrior from around the second century BC. Inman has the only Teutons in U.S. high school sports.
8. Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma)
Not only are these the only Donkeys in the country in the high school ranks, the fact that they're in the town of Bray makes this an absolute hee-haw of a mascot choice. Everyone knows donkeys are going to bray, and everyone knows Bray-Doyle will stubbornly support its Donkeys.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports