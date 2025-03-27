National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Monroe Cheesemakers or Kingswood Oxford Wyverns
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 4-seeded Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) or the No. 5-seeded Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Inman Teutons (Kansas) or Bray-Doyle Donkeys (Oklahoma).
The Cheesemakers beat the Key West Conchs (Florida) in Round 1, while the Wyverns eliminated the Carbon Dinos (Utah).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
4. Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin)
Only 25 miles away from the Freeport (Illinois) Pretzels, the Monroe Cheesemakers basketball teams take on the Pretzels every year in "The Snack Bowl." Monroe is known as "The Swiss Cheese Capital of the U.S."
5. Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut)
From the school’s website: “As soon as you enroll at Kingswood Oxford, you are transformed into a mythic Wyvern, a legendary winged beast from medieval times, not to be mistaken for a dragon. There is a distinction. Dragons breathe fire, whereas, Wyverns have attitude. Once you’re a Wyvern, you’re always a Wyvern.”
