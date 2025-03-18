National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Kingswood Oxford Wyverns or Carbon Dinos
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut) or the No. 12-seeded Carbon Dinos (Utah) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) or Key West Conchs (Florida).
The Wyverns earned a 5 seed as an at-large bid by finishing fourth in our statewide Connecticut contest with 2,687 votes, while the Dinos won Utah with 10 votes to earn a 12 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
5. Kingswood Oxford Wyverns (Connecticut)
From the school’s website: “As soon as you enroll at Kingswood Oxford, you are transformed into a mythic Wyvern, a legendary winged beast from medieval times, not to be mistaken for a dragon. There is a distinction. Dragons breathe fire, whereas, Wyverns have attitude. Once you’re a Wyvern, you’re always a Wyvern.”
12. Carbon Dinos (Utah)
Carbon used to have the only Dinosaurs in the nation in the high school sports world, and after shortening the name, it now has the only Dinos. Carbon County is known for its dinosaur fossils, and Carbon High School went with a bright blue dinosaur as its mascot.
