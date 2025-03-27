National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Salem Witches or Cairo Syrupmakers
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Salem Witches (Massachusetts) or the No. 15-seeded Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin).
The Witches beat the Prescott Curley Wolves (Arkansas) in Round 1, while the Syrupmakers upset the International School at Largo Sea Turtles (Maryland).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
7. Salem Witches (Massachusetts)
Two other U.S. high schools use the Witches as their mascot, but no one can pull it off with such historical authenticity like Salem, Massachusetts.
15. Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia)
During a heavy rainstorm at a football game many years ago, workers at the Cairo syrup shelter brought over their raincoats labeled "Roddenbery's Syrup" on the backs of the jackets to keep the players dry. Reflecting this heritage, the Cairo (pronounced “kay-row") football team was named the Syrupmakers, and it stuck for all sports. The school’s physical mascot is a syrup pitcher.
