National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote for Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers or Cairo Syrupmakers
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut) or the No. 15-seeded Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Inman Teutons (Kansas) or Monroe Cheesemakers (Wisconsin) in the Elite 8.
The Winged Beavers beat the Clayton Valley Charter Ugly Eagles (California) in Round 1 and Ashland Oredockers (Wisconsin) in Round 2.
The Syrupmakers upset the International School at Largo Sea Turtles (Maryland) in Round 1 and the Salem Witches (Massachusetts) in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Avon Old Farms Winged Beavers (Connecticut)
The school’s founder, Theodate Pope Riddle, chose the Winged Beaver as the school’s mascot to reflect the school’s motto, Aspirando et Perseverando, aspiring and persevering. The wings of aspiration represent the soaring flight of an eagle, and perseverance is symbolized in the diligence of a beaver.
15. Cairo Syrupmakers (Georgia)
During a heavy rainstorm at a football game many years ago, workers at the Cairo syrup shelter brought over their raincoats labeled "Roddenbery's Syrup" on the backs of the jackets to keep the players dry. Reflecting this heritage, the Cairo (pronounced “kay-row") football team was named the Syrupmakers, and it stuck for all sports. The school’s physical mascot is a syrup pitcher.
