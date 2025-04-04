National high school mascot bracket, Sweet 16: Vote for Hesston Swathers or Moorhead Spuds
March Madness has turned to April Sweetness in High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style bracket to crown the best high school mascot in America.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Hesston Swathers (Kansas) or the No. 5-seeded Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota) to advance beyond the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland) in the Elite 8.
The Swathers beat the Carlsbad Cavemen (New Mexico) in Round 1 and Goodrich Martians (Michigan) in Round 2.
The Spuds got past the Yuma Criminals (Arizona) in Round 1 and the Valley City Hi-Liners (North Dakota) in Round 2.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Friday, April 11, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Hesston Swathers (Kansas)
A swather is a piece of farming equipment that's crucial to the town of Hesston. From an article on farmlife.com: "The swather mascot first came into play in 1970, says Clint Stoppel, athletic director at the Kansas school. School officials wanted to pay tribute to the AGCO Corporation plant (previously known as Hesston Manufacturing) and the crucial role the manufacturer played then and now in the town’s economy."
5. Moorhead Spuds (Minnesota)
Moorhead’s teams have been called the Spuds for over 100 years. The name started being used in the late 1910s or early 1920s, inspired by at least one Moorhead school’s site atop a former potato field. The school's mascot is a big smiling potato named Spuddy.
