National High School Softball Top 25 - March 30, 2026

The Top 10 of the latest national high school softball rankings remained the same this week, as our first team from Utah cracked the Top 25.

Riverton, off to a strong start out west, entered the rankings in place of Xavier College Prep.

Orange Beach and Thompson, the top programs in Alabama high school softball, remained first and second followed by Calvary Baptist Academy, Barbers Hill and Lake Creek.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - March 30, 2026

1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 19-0

The Makos stretched their run of double-digit run totals to five with three more wins.

2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 24-0

The Warriors have been on a break since escaping vs. Hazel Green, 4-3.

3. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 26-0

The Cavaliers are as hot as anybody in the country this early in the spring.

4. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 24-3

The Eagles have reeled off eight straight since a loss to Keller, and have not allowed a run in any of those.

5. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 22-1

The Lions have won nine in a row since a loss to fellow Texas state power Barbers Hill.

6. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 12-1-1

The Wolves showed their ability to win close games as of late before blowing out Mountain Pointe, 19-0.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 20-2

The Cardinals have not lost since late in February.

8. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 17-3

The win streak is up to 10 after scoring 27 in a doubleheader sweep of Meridian.

9. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 21-5

Back-to-back shutouts included 34 runs being scored.

10. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 9-2

The Cougars have recorded three straight shutouts since a pair of close losses in tournament play.

11. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 0-0

12. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 6-0

13. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 0-0

14. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 22-3

15. Pace (Pace, Florida)

Record: 12-1

16. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 8-2

17. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 9-1

18. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 16-0

19. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 16-0

20. Fullerton (Fullerton, California)

Record: 11-1

21. Clyde (Clyde, Texas)

Record: 20-0

22. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 15-0

23. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 19-4-1

24. Riverton (Riverton, Utah)

Record: 12-1

25. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 19-3

Dropped out: No. 25 Xavier College Prep.