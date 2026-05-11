Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - May 11, 2026

Teams from Rhode Island and Mississippi entered the national softball Top 25 this week, as many of the top programs around the state continued their winning ways.

Barbers Hill and Lake Creek in Texas high school softball are battling in the UIL tournaments, looking to secure state championships. They remain No. 1 and No. 2 this week.

But Chariho out of Rhode Island and Ocean Springs from Mississippi cracked the rankings, as they are putting together strong seasons.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - May 11, 2026

1. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 35-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Eagles look to move on in UIL Texas postseason high school softball play, opening a series vs. East View with a convincing 9-1 victory. They have already posted sweeps vs. Angelton and College Station in the playoffs, carrying a 19-game win streak with them.

2. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 34-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Winners of 21 in a row, the Lions are another team that is marching towards the finish line in the UIL Texas softball championships. They are currently matched up with Weiss after scoring convincing wins over West Fork and Santa Fe in earlier round action.

3. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 39-1-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The Warriors have now reeled off nine straight wins in which they have scored at least 11 runs in all of them, pushing the overall win streak to 15in a row. Thompson is closing in on 400 team runs for the season while allowing an average of just under two per game.

4. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 32-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Not many teams have even hung close with the Warriors, as they are unbeaten on the season. Along with dominating wins by scores of 19-0, 15-0 and 16-2 in recent weeks, they own a 22-0 throttling of Warren Central.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 40-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Katie King and company have the Makos right back to playing superb softball, as the senior third baseman is hitting .580 with 19 home runs and 23 steals on the year. Ava Hodo has hit 14 homers and a third senior, Teagan Revette, has 13.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 37-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers have won seven straight since their lone loss, including postseason wins in the Allstate Sugar Bowl/Louisiana High School Athletic Association Softball State Tournament over Fisher, Bunkie, D’Arbonne Woods and Parkview Baptist. Calvary Baptist Academy has allowed just three runs in those four games.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 31-2

Previous rank: No. 7

Both Finlee Williams and Kennedy Bradley have now hit 20 home runs for the Cardinals, as Williams owns a .612 batting average with 29 steals. Hutton Adrian has blasted 18 home runs and Bradyn Young swiped 24 bases on the season. Melissa is another team competing within the UIL Texas softball championships.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 32-5

Previous rank: No. 8

The win streak has now reached 14 for the Tigers, as they look to continue to advance in the UIL Texas Softball Championships. Katy has posted a 13-2 record at home this season, allowing a total of 45 runs in 37 games.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 25-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Nineteen straight wins for the Cougars, including a 12-1 pasting of Corona, who owns a respectable 22-7 record on the year. Both losses for Norco have come at neutral fields.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 23-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Senior catcher Brenna Fyffe is having a tremendous spring, hitting .562 with 16 home runs, 14 steals and a .602 on-base percentage to lead Kenton Ridge. JJ Davis has hit 13 home runs and Ivee Rastatter is batting .514.

11. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: No. 11

The Panthers are back to dominating the opposition, pushing their win streak up to 14 after beating Arbor View, 26-9. They have scored 204 runs in 22 games, led by the power bat of Taylor Johns. The senior has 20 home runs and a .687 batting average, adding 10 steals.

12. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 27-0

Previous rank: No. 13

In 27 games played this spring, Gray Collegiate Academy has surrendered just 30 total runs. They have scored in double figures in seven of the last eight, including recent wins by finals of 12-0 and 11-1. Aspen Boulware owns a .569 batting average with team-highs in home runs (nine) and stolen bases (45).

13. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 25-0

Previous rank: No. 14

The Bruins kept their perfect record intact by surviving vs. Sheldon, winning 5-3. Freshman Lauren Klomp is 16-0 with 213 strikeouts in just under 115 innings pitched, as she owns an earned run average under one.

14. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 31-4-1

Previous rank: No. 15

Midway earned its spot in the next round of the UIL Texas Softball State Championships, sweeping Bridgeland in two games, 16-8 and 4-0. They have also done the same vs. Duncanville and Rockwall-Heath.

15. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 24-2

Previous rank: No. 16

The start of the Florida state softball playoffs has meant nothing but the same kind of dominating results for Doral Academy, as they have handled Dr. Krop, Flanagan and South Broward, 49-1, ahead of a showdown with West Boca Raton in the next round.

16. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 33-4

Previous rank: No. 17

After easy wins over Brazoswood and Alvin, Kingwood finds itself in a dogfight with Katy to remain alive in the UIL Texas championships.

17. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 20-0

Previous rank: No. 18

The Warriors have surrendered just 27 runs on the season, remaining perfect with a record 7-4 victory over Piedmont.

18. Chariho (Wood River Junction, Rhode Island)

Record: 16-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The Chargers handled previously-ranked La Salle Academy, pushing their win streak to 16 on the year and becoming the top team in the state of Rhode Island.

19. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 42-5

Previous rank: No. 20

An even dozen straight wins for the Indians, as Lalah Culpepper has hit 19 home runs while Lexie Smith has 41 steals. Culpepper is also hitting .521 on the year while freshman Sophie Arant has 10 home runs.

20. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Murrieta Mesa has rebounded nicely since a loss to Vista Murrieta, avenging that defeat and recording four consecutive shutouts since.

21. Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona)

Record: 30-1

Previous rank: No. 23

The Bulldogs are led by junior Emma Reynolds and her .633 batting average, as she has also hit double-digit home runs and recorded double-digit steals. Tayla Falquez leads the team with 13 bombs.

22. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 25-1

Previous rank: No. 25

The RedHawks have not let a loss to Hanover Central in extra innings keep them down, putting together an impressive six-game win streak that included four shutouts and 11-plus runs in five of six.

23. Ocean Springs (Ocean Springs, Mississippi)

Record: 27-8

Previous rank: Unranked

The Greyhounds have found a rhythm as of late, knocking off Northwest Rankin in the opener of a best-of-three playoff series behind standouts K’Lee Gum, Laynee Davis and Kerrigan Scott.

24. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 26-7

Previous rank: No. 12

Northwest Rankin had its seven-game win streak snapped in the Mississippi high school state softball playoffs by Ocean Springs, suffering a stunning 7-2 loss. The teams continue to play in a best-of-three series.

25. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 19-2

Previous rank: No. 24

A tough loss to Norco for the Crusaders earlier this month, but they rebounded with an 8-0 win over Eastlake to get right back on track.

Dropped out: No. 19 La Salle Academy (Rhode Island); No. 22 Fullerton (Fullerton, California).