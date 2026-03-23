National High School Softball Top 25 Rankings - March 23, 2026

No change at the top once again in the latest national high school softball rankings, as three new teams joined the Top 25.

Orange Beach and Thompson, both perennial contenders out of the state of Alabama, remained locked in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions in the rankings.

The Makos and the Warriors are a combined 40-0, showing both the ability to dominate competition and pull out close battles as well.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - March 23, 2026

1. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 16-0

The Makos have been very impressive in the early going, allowing just five runs since a 4-3 win over Saint James several games back.

2. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 24-0

A close win over Hazel Green, 4-3, allowed the Warriors to stay undefeated as we wrap up play in March

3. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 24-0

The Cavaliers and ace Kynzee Anderson continue to test themselves with some tough games.

4. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 23-3

The Eagles have reeled off seven straight since a loss to Keller, and have not allowed a run in any of those.

5. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 21-1

The Lions have won eight in a row since a loss to fellow Texas state power Barbers Hill.

6. Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, Arizona)

Record: 11-1-1

A loss at a tournament to Boulder Creek snapped the unbeaten run by the Wolves.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 19-2

The Cardinals continued their winning ways with a 4-1 victory over Midway, a 16-win team to date.

8. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 15-3

The win streak is up to eight after slipping past Sumrall, 7-6.

9. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 20-5

The Tigers got back on the diamond and picked up a pair of dominating wins.

10. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 9-2

The Cougars have recorded three straight shutouts since a pair of close losses in tournament play.

11. Montverde Academy (Montverde, Florida)

Record: 8-1

12. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 0-0

13. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 5-0

14. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 0-0

15. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 21-3

16. Pace (Pace, Florida)

Record: 10-1

17. Sam Houston (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Record: 16-2

18. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 9-1

19. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 14-0

20. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 14-0

21. Fullerton (Fullerton, California)

Record: 11-1

22. Clyde (Clyde, Texas)

Record: 18-0

23. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 11-0

24. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 18-4-1

25. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix, Arizona)

Record: 14-2

Dropped out: No. 19 Parrish; No. 23 Jserra Catholic; No. 25 Salpointe Catholic.