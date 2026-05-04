In a 2026 NFL Draft shaped by national recruiting pipelines, transfers, and high-profile prep programs, two players took a more traditional route as Union High School's Davison Igbinosun and Chase Bisontis of Don Bosco Prep were the only selections in this year’s draft who spent their entire high school careers in New Jersey.

They developed within the state from freshman year through graduation, built their reputations competing in-state, and carried that foundation into major college football and, ultimately, the NFL.

Built in New Jersey, Proven Elsewhere

New Jersey continues to produce college football talent, but the broader numbers show how its NFL pipeline pales in comparison to many other states. In the 2026 draft, California (36 players), Florida (34), and Texas (31) again led the way, with several other Southern and Midwestern states also producing double-digit selections. New Jersey, by comparison, finished with just two selections, placing it in a tie for 20th in the nation in NFL players drafted this year.

A Changing Recruiting Landscape

That gap isn’t necessarily surprising. Larger states with deeper talent pools and year-round football cultures tend to dominate draft production. It also reflects the modern recruiting landscape, where top prospects often relocate or transfer to national programs before finishing high school, further concentrating exposure in a handful of regions.

Against that backdrop, Bisontis and Igbinosun represent a more traditional development path, one that’s becoming less common, particularly in states that don’t consistently produce high draft volume.

Igbinosun’s Rise to the First Round

At Union High School, Igbinosun emerged as one of the state’s top defensive backs, using his size and athleticism to consistently impact games. He began his college career at Ole Miss before transferring to Ohio State.

As a Buckeye, his game became more refined, particularly in coverage against top receivers. That progression pushed him into the first round, where the Baltimore Ravens selected him 24th overall. His path illustrates how players from states with smaller draft outputs often need to validate themselves again at each level.

Bisontis’ Steady Climb

At Don Bosco Prep, Bisontis developed into one of the state’s top offensive linemen. A multi-year starter, he faced strong in-state competition and built a reputation for consistency and reliability. That foundation carried into his career at Texas A&M, where he became a steady presence along the interior offensive line in the SEC.

His progression was gradual and methodical rather than headline-driven. That steady development led to his selection by the Chicago Bears in the third round and 78th overall.

A Straight-Line Path in a National System

In today’s landscape, many elite prospects seek national schedules, specialized training environments, or transfers that increase visibility. That trend is especially noticeable in states like New Jersey, where the number of draft picks remains relatively modest year to year.

Igbinosun and Bisontis didn’t follow that route. Their development came within a single high school program, built over time rather than accelerated through movement. While that path may not provide the same early exposure, it can still produce NFL-caliber players, though typically in smaller numbers.

What It Means for New Jersey Football

The presence of two fully homegrown draft picks highlights both sides of New Jersey’s football profile. The state continues to produce high-level individual talent and maintains strong programs like Don Bosco Prep and Union High School. At the same time, the overall draft numbers show that New Jersey operates outside the sport’s primary talent pipelines.

Igbinosun and Bisontis may not change the national rankings, but they reinforce something more specific: even in a system dominated by larger states and broader pipelines, a steady, in-state path can still lead to the highest level.

2026 NFL Draft by State

1. California (36)

2. Florida (34)

3. Texas (31)

4. Georgia (21)

5. Alabama (14)

6. Ohio (12)

7. Louisiana (11)

8. Pennsylvania (10)

9. North Carolina (9)

10. Michigan (8)

11. South Carolina (7)

12t. Maryland (6)

12t. Virginia (6)

14t. Tennessee (5)

14t. Arizona (5)

14t. Mississippi (5)

17t. Illinois (4)

17t. Indiana (4)

17t. Washington (4)

20t. New Jersey (2)

20t. Kentucky (2)

20t. Colorado (2)

20t. Nevada (2)

20t. Oregon (2)

20t. Arkansas (2)

20t. Missouri (2)

20t. Oklahoma (2)

28t. Kansas (1)

28t. Nebraska (1)

28t. Iowa (1)

28t. Wisconsin (1)

28t. Minnesota (1)

28t. Idaho (1)

28t. Utah (1)

28t. Hawaii (1)

28t. New York (1)

28t. Massachusetts (1)

28t. Connecticut (1)

28t. Rhode Island (1)

- 11 states with zero