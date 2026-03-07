From JV to title game MVP: King leads Argyle to UIL Girls Class 5A Division 2 with victory over Barbers Hill

Argyle got off to a fast start and then held off a charge to claim the Class 5A Division 2 girls basketball championship on Saturday.

The Lady Eagles won 51-42 against Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill to win state title No. 7.

Argyle is now tied for 6th with Levelland and Waco Midway in the UIL record book for most titles. Ahead of that group is Brock (8), Martin’s Mill (9), Duncanville (12), Canyon (20) and Nazareth, which leads the way with 27.

Coach Chance Westmoreland now has 5 titles, tying him for 6th all-time as well. He won two at Brock and now has three at Argyle. He forged a tie with Bob Schneider, who led Canyon to five titles in the late 1960s and 1970s.

Final



Argyle 51, Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill 42



The Lady Eagles are state champions for the seventh time in program history and win the school's first team state title since moving up to Class 5A in 2022-23.



Argyle finishes its historic season 34-5 overall.

Game details

Argyle started out fast, building a 13-1 lead before Jayci Lackey hit a 3 for the first basket of the game with 8 seconds left in the first quarter. The No. 6-ranked Barbers Hill was only 1-for-10 in the first quarter.

The struggles from the field continued into the second, going 3-for-21 in the first half. However, Barbers Hill (37-4) pulled within 20-16 in the second quarter. Brooklyn Roberson had five points, and Autumn Lecompte had two free throws and a basket to help Barbers Hill get within two possessions.

In the third, a 3-pointer by Lecompte made it a one-possession game, 22-19.

Emma King answered with a bucket to extend the lead. Later in the third, Roberson’s layup with 35 seconds left trimmed Argyle’s lead to 35-30.

Landry Murphy answered with a layup with 7 seconds left to give Argyle a 7-point lead going into the fourth.

“I just try my teammate and I trust the game plan,” King said of Barbers Hill’s run. “I just know that we’re all going to keep fighting no matter what, no matter the highs and lows. We’re just going to give it all we have.”

King’s showing

King had a double-double for the 5th-ranked Lady Eagles with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She was 10-for-12 at the free-throw line and on the floor, she drew 9 fouls by Barbers Hill. She was named the game’s MVP.

“She’s incredible,” Westmoreland said of King. “This is a testament of a kid putting the work in. This girl was a JV player last year. She was good enough to start in a lot of varsity teams, but she trusted our progression for her. Her parents did. She put in the work in, and I knew when she got to be a junior and our starting post, she was going to be really good.”

Wrigley Green, a 5-foot-9 junior, added 13 for Argyle. Green will be playing in the Euro Youth Basketball Cup in Spain this June.

The other Eagles

Barbers Hill received 16 points from Roberson, a junior guard. She had 5 assists and 3 steals as well.

Lecompte, a Howard College pledge, scored 10 points.

Barbers Hill was vying for state title No. 4 and the first since the 1996-97 season.

The Eagles punched a return to the finals with a football-like 34-31 win over Cedar Park. Heading into the finals, Barbers Hill had won 31 in a row.