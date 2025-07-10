NFHS Approves Major High School Track and Field Rule Changes for 2026, Adds Javelin Specs to Rule Book
With 21 states now including javelin in high school track and field competition, the NFHS Track and Field Rules Committee voted to formally add javelin implement construction specifications into the official NFHS Track and Field Rules Book, beginning with the 2026 season.
The addition, one of 11 approved changes, was made during the committee’s June 16–18 meeting in Indianapolis and later ratified by the NFHS Board of Directors.
“Moving the implement construction specifications for the javelin into the rules book provides greater clarity, consistency and accessibility,” said Julie Cochran, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Track and Field Rules Committee.
Safety-Driven Updates to High Jump and Pole Vault
To promote athlete safety and fairness, the NFHS updated Rule 6-8-6, allowing warm-up periods for high jumpers and pole vaulters entering after 60 minutes of competition:
- High Jump: 1½-minute warm-up
- Pole Vault: 2-minute warm-up
These warm-ups must occur under official supervision and without a crossbar or bungee.
“This change addresses safety concerns for athletes who enter late and may have been inactive for long periods,” Cochran said.
Additionally, Rules 6-9-21 and 6-9-28 now clarify that padding requirements apply to “items above ground level”, including raised concrete or platform extensions that pose greater injury risks during falls.
New Flexibility for Horizontal Jumps
Under the revised Rule 3-2-3, the games committee can now determine takeoff board distances in long jump and triple jump events, aligning with its existing authority over vertical event starting heights.
Indoor Track: More Options and Standardization
The committee approved two key changes for indoor track:
- Rule 9-1-1: Allows the 200-meter dash as an official alternative to the 300-meter dash, giving states more flexibility depending on facility size.
- Rule 9-6-1: Establishes a uniform 20-meter exchange zone for all indoor relays, simplifying officiating and ensuring consistency.
Additional NFHS Track and Field Rule Changes
Other rule changes included:
- Rule 4-6-6c (New): Athletes are prohibited from wearing audio or video recording devices (e.g., microphones, cameras) during races, trials, or in restricted areas—mirroring similar NFHS rules in other sports.
- Rule 6-2-2 NOTES (Note 3): Clarifies that time limits for consecutive attempts apply both within a height and at height changes.
- Rule 6-3-2b4(a): Refines tie-breaking procedures using simplified metric measurements for improved consistency in meet management.
Looking Ahead to 2026
These changes reflect the NFHS’s ongoing efforts to standardize competition, enhance athlete safety, and support growing participation in events like the javelin. By aligning rules with the practical needs of coaches, officials, and athletes, the committee ensures that high school track and field continues to evolve with both safety and fairness in mind.
For the full list of NFHS rule changes, visit www.nfhs.org.