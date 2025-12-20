Alabama High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 19, 2025
The 2025 Alabama high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.
Appalachian 51, Cleveland 36
Athens Bible 46, St. Bernard Prep 21
Baylor 48, Dora 33
Benjamin Russell 54, Smiths Station 42
Blazer 52, Mortimer Jordan 43
Blount 34, Helena 28
Boaz 44, New Hope 19
Bob Jones 45, Sequoyah 28
Briarwood Christian 54, Midview 26
Bryant 64, Citronelle 6
Campbellsville 49, Jasper 34
Central of Clay County 53, Randolph County 26
Charles Henderson 73, Enterprise 41
Chelsea 65, McAdory 19
Christian Heritage 70, Curry 34
Cornersville 64, Ardmore 53
Decatur 60, Athens 29
East Lawrence 57, Hatton 53
Evangel Christian 51, Hope Christian Academy 24
Ezekiel Academy 89, Edgewood Academy 49
Florence 57, Mae Jemison 43
Fort Payne 64, Gulf Shores 34
Gardendale 56, Chilton County 31
Gatlinburg-Pittman 57, Scottsboro 46
Glenwood 61, Prattville Christian Academy 40
Good Hope 76, Hanceville 31
Greene County 57, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 26
Guntersville 46, Arab 15
Hackleburg 57, Colbert Heights 42
Haleyville 52, Addison 20
Hatch 58, Breakthrough Charter 13
Hazel Green 44, Buckhorn 35
Homewood 46, Fairhope 39
Jackson Academy 44, South Choctaw Academy 9
James Clemens 66, Grissom 50
Jemison 43, Montevallo 40
John Carroll Catholic 44, Altamont 35
Lebanon 69, Albertville 42
Lincoln 69, Comer 7
Madison Academy 49, Columbia 42
Midfield 61, Montgomery Catholic 58
Minor 75, Hueytown 33
Murphy 60, Huffman 28
New Brockton 41, Pike County 23
North Mecklenburg 52, Ramsay 42
Oak Mountain 41, Huntsville 29
Park Crossing 76, Lanett 36
Paul W. Bryant 53, Central 42
Providence Christian 59, Houston Academy 40
Restoration Academy 42, East Central HomeSchool 40
Saint James 70, Carroll 37
Saks 45, Ohatchee 28
Sand Rock 51, Spring Garden 28
Selma 36, Orange Beach 32
Slocomb 57, Geneva County 16
Southern Academy 34, North River Christian 29
Springville 53, Pensacola 50
St. Paul's Episcopal 48, LeFlore 41
Stanhope Elmore 69, Pleasant Grove 51
Susan Moore 62, Locust Fork 59
Temple 38, Theodore 32
Thorsby 57, Shelby County 54
UMS-Wright Prep 60, Clarke County 29
Union City 49, Northridge 43
Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 31
West End 43, Glencoe 42
West Point 83, Hayden 10
Wetumpka 61, Trinity Presbyterian 60
Wicksburg 75, Daleville 40
Wilson 57, Muscle Shoals 53