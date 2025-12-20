Alabama high school girls basketball final scores, results — December 19, 2025

High School

The 2025 Alabama high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from tonight's slate of action.

Appalachian 51, Cleveland 36

Athens Bible 46, St. Bernard Prep 21

Baylor 48, Dora 33

Benjamin Russell 54, Smiths Station 42

Blazer 52, Mortimer Jordan 43

Blount 34, Helena 28

Boaz 44, New Hope 19

Bob Jones 45, Sequoyah 28

Briarwood Christian 54, Midview 26

Bryant 64, Citronelle 6

Campbellsville 49, Jasper 34

Central of Clay County 53, Randolph County 26

Charles Henderson 73, Enterprise 41

Chelsea 65, McAdory 19

Christian Heritage 70, Curry 34

Cornersville 64, Ardmore 53

Decatur 60, Athens 29

East Lawrence 57, Hatton 53

Evangel Christian 51, Hope Christian Academy 24

Ezekiel Academy 89, Edgewood Academy 49

Florence 57, Mae Jemison 43

Fort Payne 64, Gulf Shores 34

Gardendale 56, Chilton County 31

Gatlinburg-Pittman 57, Scottsboro 46

Glenwood 61, Prattville Christian Academy 40

Good Hope 76, Hanceville 31

Greene County 57, Cottage Hill Christian Academy 26

Grissom 50, James Clemens 66

Guntersville 46, Arab 15

Hackleburg 57, Colbert Heights 42

Haleyville 52, Addison 20

Hatch 58, Breakthrough Charter 13

Hazel Green 44, Buckhorn 35

Homewood 46, Fairhope 39

Jackson Academy 44, South Choctaw Academy 9

James Clemens 66, Grissom 50

Jemison 43, Montevallo 40

John Carroll Catholic 44, Altamont 35

Lebanon 69, Albertville 42

LeFlore 41, St. Paul's Episcopal 48

Lincoln 69, Comer 7

Locust Fork 59, Susan Moore 62

Madison Academy 49, Columbia 42

Midfield 61, Montgomery Catholic 58

Minor 75, Hueytown 33

Murphy 60, Huffman 28

New Brockton 41, Pike County 23

North Mecklenburg 52, Ramsay 42

Northridge 43, Union City 49

Oak Mountain 41, Huntsville 29

Park Crossing 76, Lanett 36

Paul W. Bryant 53, Central 42

Providence Christian 59, Houston Academy 40

Restoration Academy 42, East Central HomeSchool 40

Saint James 70, Carroll 37

Saks 45, Ohatchee 28

Sand Rock 51, Spring Garden 28

Selma 36, Orange Beach 32

Slocomb 57, Geneva County 16

Southern Academy 34, North River Christian 29

Springville 53, Pensacola 50

St. Paul's Episcopal 48, LeFlore 41

Stanhope Elmore 69, Pleasant Grove 51

Susan Moore 62, Locust Fork 59

Temple 38, Theodore 32

Thorsby 57, Shelby County 54

UMS-Wright Prep 60, Clarke County 29

Union City 49, Northridge 43

Valley Head 52, Gaylesville 31

West End 43, Glencoe 42

West Point 83, Hayden 10

Wetumpka 61, Trinity Presbyterian 60

Wicksburg 75, Daleville 40

Wilson 57, Muscle Shoals 53

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

