Bronny James was high school basketball star in Southern California before being drafted by the Lakers (photos)

Bronny James, the oldest son of LeBron, scored eight points in his third summer league game for the Los Angeles Lakers

Todd Shurtleff

Bronny James soars in for a dunk during his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.).
Bronny James soars in for a dunk during his senior season at Sierra Canyon High School (Calif.). / Photo by Nick Koza

Bronny James, who starred at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif. ) from 2019-2023 and was the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, scored eight points during his third summer league game on Friday night. He has 15 total points in three games this summer.

Bronny and the Lakers face Boston tonight in their second game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Bronny, the oldest son of NBA star LeBron James, played last season for USC. In 25 games for the Trojans, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes.

He was named an McDonald's All-American during his senior season for the Trailblazers and played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit that summer.

During his senior year at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Among Bronny's teammates during this final high school season was his younger brother, Bryce.

On November 21, 2019, Bronny made his high school debut, scoring 10 points off the bench in a 91–44 win over Montgomery (San Diego).

Bronny's high school career ended with a loss to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Regional title game in March of 2023. He finished with 10 points in the loss.

Here are some of the best of the best photos of Bronny during his high school playing days:

Bronny James is introduced before a home game during the 2021-22 season.
Bronny James is introduced before a home game during the 2021-22 season. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James skies for a one-handed dunk during his freshman season of 2019-20.
Bronny James skies for a one-handed dunk during his freshman season of 2019-20. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James takes a jumper against Etiwanda in a 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Sierra Canyon High School.
Bronny James takes a jumper against Etiwanda in a 2023 CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinal playoff game at Sierra Canyon High School. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James guards a Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) player during a game in the 2019-2020 season.
Bronny James guards a Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) player during a game in the 2019-2020 season. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Sierra Canyon Basketball Media Day.
Bronny James during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Sierra Canyon Basketball Media Day. / File photo by Heston Quan
Bronny James soars in for a one-hand dunk against visiting Christ the King (New York) during his senior season.
Bronny James soars in for a one-hand dunk against visiting Christ the King (New York) during his senior season. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James during his junior season of 2021-22.
Bronny James during his junior season of 2021-22. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James battles Mater Dei's Devin Askew for space during his freshman season of 2019-2020.
Bronny James battles Mater Dei's Devin Askew for space during his freshman season of 2019-2020. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James celebrates a home victory during his freshman year.
Bronny James celebrates a home victory during his freshman year. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James during the 2021 spring basketball season following COVID reopening.
Bronny James during the 2021 spring basketball season following COVID reopening. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James receives congratulations from his father, LeBron, following a home playoff game during his senior season.
Bronny James receives congratulations from his father, LeBron, following a home playoff game during his senior season. / File photo by Nick Koza
Bronny James during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Sierra Canyon Basketball Media Day.
Bronny James during 2022-23 preseason photo shoot at Sierra Canyon Basketball Media Day. / File photo by Heston Quan
