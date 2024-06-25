Bronny James was high school basketball star in Southern California before being drafted by the Lakers (photos)
Bronny James, who starred at Sierra Canyon High School (Chatsworth, Calif. ) from 2019-2023 and was the 55th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in last month's 2024 NBA Draft, scored eight points during his third summer league game on Friday night. He has 15 total points in three games this summer.
Bronny and the Lakers face Boston tonight in their second game of the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Bronny, the oldest son of NBA star LeBron James, played last season for USC. In 25 games for the Trojans, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 19.3 minutes.
He was named an McDonald's All-American during his senior season for the Trailblazers and played for Team USA at the Nike Hoop Summit that summer.
During his senior year at Sierra Canyon, he averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. Among Bronny's teammates during this final high school season was his younger brother, Bryce.
On November 21, 2019, Bronny made his high school debut, scoring 10 points off the bench in a 91–44 win over Montgomery (San Diego).
Bronny's high school career ended with a loss to Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Regional title game in March of 2023. He finished with 10 points in the loss.
Here are some of the best of the best photos of Bronny during his high school playing days: