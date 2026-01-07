SI

LeBron James Describes ‘Luka Magic’ After Wild Three-Pointer From Lakers Star

The Lakers’ star duo combined for 60 points Tuesday.

Blake Silverman

LeBron James and Luka Dončić had 30 points apiece for the Lakers Tuesday
LeBron James and Luka Dončić had 30 points apiece for the Lakers Tuesday / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Lakers stars LeBron James and Luka Dončić put on a show Tuesday night. Los Angeles’ duo put up 30 points apiece as the Lakers won their third straight game with a 111-103 victory over the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Both put incredible highlights on display, none better than a wild three-pointer Dončić drained while he was falling out of bounds behind a screen from James with just two minutes left in the game as the Lakers clung to a six-point lead. Check out the circus shot below that dropped as the shot clock expired:

NBA fans have seen “Luka magic” on display for years, but the eighth-year superstar guard continues to wow us all each time he’s on the floor. Even James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, can only smile at the ridiculous shots Dončić somehow gets to drop.

“It’s still fun, especially in crunch [time] like that,” James said postgame via SportsNet. “He does it all the time, so there’s not one shot on the floor that we don’t think he can make no matter if there’s 24 [seconds] on the shot clock or at the end of the buzzer.

“We know he’s Luka magic for a reason.”

It wasn’t just Dončić putting on a show Tuesday, as vintage James was on display in New Orleans. The 41-year-old threw down one of his signature windmill slams after a steal as the Lakers trailed:

Dončić found James with a lob for another jam on a slick baseline cut while multiple defenders attended to Dončić:

With 60 points from the pair, the Lakers were able to secure the win despite a 42-point outburst from Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. Prior to the three-game win streak, the Lakers had lost four of their previous five games, now finding a groove tied for third place in the Western Conference at 23-11.

