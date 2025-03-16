Photos/Video: LeBron James' entrance sends California basketball arena crowd into a frenzy

LeBron James, his wife and daughter, pose with son Bryce after he and Sierra Canyon teammates won the California (CIF) State Division 1 boys basketball championship Friday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
SACRAMENTO (Calif.) — LeBron James certainly knows how to make an entrance.
James, a four-time MVP of the NBA and a four-time champion, sent the Golden 1 Center crowd into a frenzy on Friday night when he and his family entered the arena just before tip-off for the California (CIF) Division 1 boys high school basketball championship game. You would have though The Beatles were there to perform a concert by the screams coming from youngsters on hand.
James along with his wife and daughter sat courtside with other family members and watched as his youngest son Bryce and Sierra Canyon teammates won a state championship with a 58-53 victory over Lincoln of Stockton. Bryce is a senior who has committed to the University of Arizona.
It marked the first state title for the Trailblazers program since 2019. James' oldest son Bronny also played at Sierra Canyon and is currently a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bryce scored three points, had five rebounds along with two assists and one blocked shot in the victory.
The Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is home to the Sacramento Kings and has hosted the CIF State Basketball Championships since opening in 2016.
LeBron James arrives to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to watch son Bryce and Sierra Canyon play in the California (CIF) State Division 1 basketball championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Dennis Lee
LeBron James and family take their seats courtside to watch son Bryce and Sierra Canyon in California (CIF) State Division 1 title game at the Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
Bryce James of Sierra Canyon dribbles in front of a Lincoln defender during the California (CIF) State Division 1 basketball title game. / Photo by Dennis Lee
LeBron James shouts instructions to his son Bryce during the California (CIF) State Division 1 championship game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee
LeBron James celebrates with his son Bryce after Sierra Canyon won the California (CIF) State Division 1 title at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
LeBron James celebrates with son Bryce after watching Sierra Canyon win the California (CIF) State Division 1 championship at the Golden 1 Center. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
LeBron James embraces son Bryce following the California (CIF) State Division 1 title game at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. / Photo by Todd Shurtleff
LeBron James, his wife Savannah, and daughter Zhuri with his son Bryce after the California (CIF) State Division 1 title game in Sacramento. / Photo by Dennis Lee
LeBron James acknowledges fans as he leaves the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento after watching his son Bryce in California (CIF) State Division 1 championship game. / Photo by Dennis Lee