Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian: Live updates, score from Georgia 3-1A Private state football final
Prince Avenue Christian (10-3) will go for a three-peat on Wednesday against Hebron Christian (11-2) in the Class 3-1A Private state football championship game.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Eastern time from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The Wolverines edged Hebron Christian, 34-31, back in November. Prince Avenue Christian, which blanked North Cobb Christian 43-0 to reach the final, defeated Swainsboro in the title game each of the last two seasons.
The Lions have won three in a row since the loss to Prince Avenue Christian, including a 24-17 semifinal victory over Fellowship Christian.
The Wolverines are making their fifth consecutive title game appearance while Hebron Christian is in the final for the first time in program history.
Prince Avenue Christian is 11-1 all-time against Hebron Christian.
Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian Live Updates
Pregame
Prince Avenue Christian players to watch: Sophomore running back Andrew Beard; Sophomore wide receiver Hudson Hill; Junior wide receiver CJ Dockery; Junior tight end Brice Williamson; Senior offensive lineman Jake Atha (West Georgia signee); Senior defensive lineman Christian Garrett (Georgia Tech signee); Senior defensive lineman Jack Lanier; Senior linebacker Mac Bradley (Air Force signee); Sophomore defensive back Judd Shoemaker
Hebron Christian players to watch: Senior quarterback Thomas Stallworth; Junior running back Devon Caldwell; Junior running back/wide receiver Jarvis Mathurin; Senior defensive end Carrington Coombs (Georgia Tech signee); Senior linebacker Nick Wade; Senior cornerback Gerritt Kemp (N.C. State signee); Junior safety Max Steve
