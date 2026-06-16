Takeaways from USA’s Gold Medal Performance at FIBA U-18 Women’s AmeriCup

The USA Women’s Basketball U-18 National Team has executed a level of dominance that’s been unmatched for more than 10 AmeriCup tournaments.

That continued on Monday when Team USA came away with a 90-72 win over Canada in the gold medal game at the FIBA U-18 Women's AmeriCup in Irapuato, Mexico.

The Americans clung to a 24-21 lead after the opening quarter then proceeded to outscore the Canadians, 66-51, in the next three quarters.

It is Team USA’s 12th straight gold medal and 13th overall since the AmeriCup began in 1988.

“It feels so surreal. This group is just amazing,” head coach Niele Ivey (Notre Dame) said. “(Canada) played extremely well, but we just fought back. We had a lot of resilience.”

USA’s top performers

Kaleena Smith (26 points) and Jordyn Palmer (24 points) combined for 50 points in the win. Palmer was named the U-18 AmeriCup MVP, while Palmer and Smith were each selected to the All-Star Five.

Palmer – a three-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Basketball Player of the Year out of Westtown – averaged 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.2 steals through five games for the Americans. Her best game was Monday night against Canada, when she recorded a double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds) and five steals.

"It’s great, my hard work has paid off,” Palmer said. “But like I said before, it’s a team effort, so I’m just happy to be a part of this team.”

Smith – a MaxPreps National Player of the Year and the Gatorade California Girls Basketball Player of the Year out of Ontario Christian – led the team in minutes (24.1), points (19.8) and assists (6.4) per game, and averaged 2.4 steals a game. Smith scored 30 points in Team USA’s 125-53 win over Mexico on June 11, and recorded nine assists and five steals twice against Argentina (June 9) and Paraguay (June 12).

Additional standout performances

GG Banks – a back-to-back Gatorade Delaware Girls Basketball Player of the Year nod out of Ursuline Academy – finished with 14 points, five rebounds and nine assists in the gold medal game. Banks averaged 13.8 points, 6.2 assists and 2.4 steals through five games for Team USA.

Banks also had 18 points and three steals in USA’s 104-51 win over Venezuela in the semifinals, and recorded 13 points, six boards, nine assists and five steals in the victory over Mexico.

Bella Flemings – a Duke women’s basketball signee, the 2025-26 Gatorade Texas Girls Basketball Player of the Year and a 2026 McDonald's All-American – notched a double-double (13 points, 10 rebounds) in USA’s 113-47 win over Argentina.

Complete dominance at the AmeriCup

USA’s perfect 5-0 record at the AmeriCup is due to the team averaging 111 points per game. Team USA also defeated its opponents by an average of 58.2 points per game.

The Americans shot 47.2% from the field, including 52.2% on two-point shots.

“We’re just so excited to wear this jersey, to win this gold medal and bring it back home,” Ivey said.