Team USA’s seven-run 6th inning solidifies undefeated pool play at U-18 World Cup
Team USA plated seven runs in the sixth inning for an 11-1, run-rule victory over Australia on Tuesday morning at Okinawa Cellular Stadium to cap pool play at the WBSC U-18 World Cup.
The U.S. went 5-0 in the Group B standings. The squad moves on to the Super Round, which begins on Thursday against a team to be determined.
Team USA improved its all-time record against Australia to 17-5. Since 1992, the Americans have won 15 of their previous 16 matchups versus Australia.
USA’s big sixth inning began with a single by Jacob Lombard of Gulliver Schools (Florida). A few batters later, Jorvorskie Lane Jr. of Grapevine (Texas) sent Lombard on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch for a 6-1 advantage.
With the bases still full, Andrew Costello of Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania) blooped a single to send all runners home and bump Team USA’s lead to 9-1.
Jaden Jackson of St. John Bosco (California) singled home Costello to make it 10-1, and Aiden Ruiz of The Stony Brook School (New York) was issued a bases-loaded walk to push the final run across home plate.
Coleman Borthwick of South Walton (Florida) started on the mound for the Americans. He pitched three perfect innings and recorded six strikeouts.
On the bump, Borthwick, Brody Crane of Neosho High School (Missouri) and Kaden Waechter of Tampa Jesuit (Florida) combined to allow just two hits, two walks and a run. USA’s pitching staff now has a team-best 0.63 WHIP and a .123 batting average-against.
The U.S. also has high marks in batting average (.344), on-base percentage (.491) and runs scored (43) at the World Cup.
