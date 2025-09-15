High School

The best high school sports photos of August, 2025: Vote for your favorite!

Check out the most iconic high school sports images from around the country and cast your vote for your favorite photo!

Jack Butler

High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of August, 2025 feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football, girls flag football and girls soccer.

Make sure to vote for your favorite image from among the photos featured below before the voting ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, September 21

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of August from High School On SI.

Mitch Irving - Players from Danville and Avon compete for a ball in an Indiana high school girls soccer game.

Mitch Irving

Tim Bourke - Mountain Vista senior Addyson Devlin lays out for a diving catch, fully extended with defenders on her heels in a Colorado high school flag football game—an effort worthy of the reigning CHSAA 5A State Champions.

Tim Bourke

Charles Madre - Terry Sanford’s senior quarterback Jacob Moore flips it to Isaiah Washington during the Bulldogs’ upset win over Seventy-First in a North Carolina high school football game.

Charles Madre

Lance Wendt - A ThunderRidge receiver makes an impressive running grab against Columbine in a Colorado high school football game.

Lance Wendt

Charles Chang - Analy wide receiver Austin Bishop reaches for a pass during the first quarter against Windsor on Friday in a California high school football game.

Charles Chang

Tim Vizer - Vianney quarterback Samuel Deen looks for an open receiver against the Webster Groves defense in a Missouri high school football game.

Tim Vizer

James Regan - Lincoln sophomore LaDontae Jones jumps high to defend a pass and then maintains his concentration to come down with an interception against Carlmont in a California JV high school football game.

James Regan

Robbie Rakestraw - Don Bosco wide receiver Jeremiah Alvarez leaps into the end zone for a touchdown Melissa in a Texas high school football game.

Robbie Rakestraw

Julie Isbell - A blocked field goal attempt in a Texas high school football matchup between Hardin Jefferson and Little Cypress Mauriceville.

Julie Isbell

Dave Argyle - Farmington (UT) wide receiver Chase Hamblin makes a diving catch in his team's preseason victory over Mountain View (ID).

Dave Argyle

David Leong - A Vestavia Hills' player makes a diving tackle against Moody during an Alabama high school flag football game.

David Leong

