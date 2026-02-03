Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 3, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Tuesday, February 3
There are 100 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Tuesday, February 3. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 3, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Pearce vs. MacArthur and Plano West taking on Princeton in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Dunbar vs Western Hills — 6:00 PM
Richardson vs Dallas Jesuit — 6:30 PM
Seguin vs Cleburne — 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath vs Longview — 7:00 PM
Rowlett vs Wylie East — 7:00 PM
North Forney vs Royse City — 7:00 PM
Plano West vs Princeton — 7:00 PM
Plano East vs Plano — 7:00 PM
Pearce vs MacArthur — 7:00 PM
Little Elm vs Guyer — 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs Lake Highlands — 7:00 PM
Lewisville vs Hebron — 7:00 PM
Keller vs Timber Creek — 7:00 PM
West Mesquite vs Seagoville — 7:00 PM
Marcus vs Flower Mound — 7:00 PM
Lovejoy vs Melissa — 7:00 PM
VR Eaton vs Trinity — 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy vs Rockwall — 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove vs McKinney North — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit vs Joshua — 7:00 PM
Sunset vs South Oak Cliff — 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview vs Everman — 7:00 PM
Ennis vs Red Oak — 7:00 PM
Denison vs Greenville — 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells vs Glen Rose — 7:00 PM
Ryan vs Colleyville Heritage — 7:00 PM
Seguin vs Centennial — 7:00 PM
Community vs Wills Point — 7:00 PM
Northwest vs Byron Nelson — 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs Burleson — 7:00 PM
Braswell vs Coppell — 7:00 PM
Boyd vs McKinney — 7:00 PM
Berkner vs Irving — 7:00 PM
Bell vs Southlake Carroll — 7:00 PM
Denton vs Argyle — 7:00 PM
Brownwood vs Stephenville — 7:00 PM
Graham vs Brock — 7:00 PM
Prosper vs Allen — 7:00 PM
Anna vs Sherman — 7:00 PM
Adams vs North Mesquite — 7:00 PM
Reedy vs Newman Smith — 7:15 PM
Turner vs Lone Star — 7:15 PM
Independence vs Liberty — 7:15 PM
The Colony vs Highland Park — 7:15 PM
Heritage vs Frisco — 7:15 PM
Sulphur Springs vs Paris — 7:15 PM
Wakeland vs Creekview — 7:15 PM
Centennial vs Lebanon Trail — 7:15 PM
Birdville vs Grapevine — 7:15 PM
North Lamar vs Bonham — 7:15 PM
Naaman Forest vs North Garland — 7:30 PM
Haltom vs Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
South Garland vs Sachse — 7:30 PM
Lamar vs South Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
Garland vs Lakeview Centennial — 7:30 PM
North Side vs Paschal — 7:30 PM
Wyatt vs Polytechnic — 7:30 PM
Skyline vs Waxahachie — 7:30 PM
Horn vs Duncanville — 7:30 PM
Fossil Ridge vs Chisholm Trail — 7:30 PM
Young Men’s Leadership Academy vs Gateway Charter Academy — 7:30 PM
Venus vs Alvarado — 7:30 PM
Wilson vs Spruce — 7:30 PM
Roosevelt vs Pinkston — 7:30 PM
Van vs Mabank — 7:30 PM
Lake Dallas vs Sanger — 7:30 PM
Krum vs Lake Worth — 7:30 PM
Kimball vs North Dallas — 7:30 PM
Palestine vs Hudson — 7:30 PM
Hampton Prep vs Ranchview — 7:30 PM
Hillsboro vs Ferris — 7:30 PM
Sunnyvale vs Farmersville — 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis vs Southwest — 7:30 PM
Lincoln vs Conrad — 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek vs Celina — 7:30 PM
Springtown vs Castleberry — 7:30 PM
Cedar Hill vs DeSoto — 7:30 PM
Carter-Riverside vs Eastern Hills — 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins vs Carter — 7:30 PM
Granbury vs Brewer — 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights vs South Hills — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs Martin — 7:30 PM
Lindale vs Canton — 7:30 PM
Ford vs Caddo Mills — 7:30 PM
Kemp vs Brownsboro — 7:30 PM
Burkburnett vs Bridgeport — 7:30 PM
Arlington vs Sam Houston — 7:30 PM
Aubrey vs Van Alstyne — 7:30 PM
Lancaster vs Mesquite — 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge vs North Crowley — 8:00 PM
White vs Molina — 8:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage vs Terrell — 8:00 PM
Crowley vs Mansfield — 8:00 PM
Kaufman vs Crandall — 8:00 PM
Midlothian vs Corsicana — 8:00 PM
Godley vs Kennedale — 8:00 PM
Gatesville vs China Spring — 8:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy vs Boswell — 8:00 PM
Saginaw vs Aledo — 8:00 PM
Adamson vs Jefferson — 8:00 PM
