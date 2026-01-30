Dallas Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2026 Texas high school boys basketball season continues Friday, January 30
There are 96 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Dallas High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, January 30, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Red Oak vs. Midlothian and Richland taking on Birdville in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
South Hills vs. Trimble Tech — 12:00 PM
Southwest vs. Dunbar — 6:00 PM
MacArthur vs. Dallas Jesuit — 6:30 PM
Royse City vs. Rockwall-Heath — 7:00 PM
McKinney vs. Prosper — 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill vs. Plano East — 7:00 PM
Richardson vs. Pearce — 7:00 PM
Guyer vs. Marcus — 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll vs. Northwest — 7:00 PM
Red Oak vs. Midlothian — 7:00 PM
Irving vs. Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Hebron vs. Little Elm — 7:00 PM
Rockwall vs. Forney — 7:00 PM
McKinney North vs. Lovejoy — 7:00 PM
Trinity vs. Keller — 7:00 PM
Spruce vs. West Mesquite — 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff vs. Hillcrest — 7:00 PM
Seguin vs. Everman — 7:00 PM
North Lamar vs. Sulphur Springs — 7:00 PM
Coppell vs. Lewisville — 7:00 PM
Melissa vs. Denison — 7:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage vs. Crandall — 7:00 PM
Corsicana vs. Kaufman — 7:00 PM
Wylie East vs. Naaman Forest — 7:00 PM
Cleburne vs. Mansfield Summit — 7:00 PM
Meridian vs. Crawford — 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson vs. V.R. Eaton — 7:00 PM
Burleson vs. Mansfield Timberview — 7:00 PM
Flower Mound vs. Braswell — 7:00 PM
Richland vs. Birdville — 7:00 PM
Plano vs. Boyd — 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands vs. Berkner — 7:00 PM
Keller Central vs. Bell — 7:00 PM
Caddo Mills vs. Community — 7:00 PM
Glen Rose vs. Brownwood — 7:00 PM
Brock vs. Mineral Wells — 7:00 PM
Allen vs. Plano West — 7:00 PM
Bonham vs. Pittsburg — 7:00 PM
Lone Star vs. Reedy — 7:15 PM
Newman Smith vs. The Colony — 7:15 PM
Highland Park vs. Wakeland — 7:15 PM
Liberty vs. Heritage — 7:15 PM
Pleasant Grove vs. Paris — 7:15 PM
Creekview vs. Turner — 7:15 PM
Colleyville Heritage vs. Denton — 7:15 PM
Frisco vs. Centennial — 7:15 PM
Martin vs. Grand Prairie — 7:30 PM
North Garland vs. South Garland — 7:30 PM
Haltom vs. Lamar — 7:30 PM
Lakeview Centennial vs. Rowlett — 7:30 PM
Paschal vs. Wyatt — 7:30 PM
Molina vs. Sunset — 7:30 PM
Bowie vs. Sam Houston — 7:30 PM
DeSoto vs. Horn — 7:30 PM
Grapevine vs. Ryan — 7:30 PM
Eastern Hills vs. Benbrook — 7:30 PM
Alvarado vs. Life Waxahachie — 7:30 PM
Madison vs. Young Men’s Leadership Academy — 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne vs. Richland — 7:30 PM
Sunnyvale vs. Wills Point — 7:30 PM
Pinkston vs. Wilmer-Hutchins — 7:30 PM
Rusk vs. Palestine — 7:30 PM
North Dallas vs. Roosevelt — 7:30 PM
Kennedale vs. Hillsboro — 7:30 PM
Wylie vs. Garland — 7:30 PM
Stephenville vs. Graham — 7:30 PM
Gainesville vs. Lake Dallas — 7:30 PM
Sanger vs. Frisco Panther Creek — 7:30 PM
Farmersville vs. Ford — 7:30 PM
Decatur vs. Krum — 7:30 PM
Conrad vs. Kimball — 7:30 PM
Waxahachie vs. Cedar Hill — 7:30 PM
Western Hills vs. Carter-Riverside — 7:30 PM
Carter vs. Lincoln — 7:30 PM
Brewer vs. Saginaw — 7:30 PM
Azle vs. Granbury — 7:30 PM
Canton vs. Van — 7:30 PM
Lake Worth vs. Burkburnett — 7:30 PM
Brownsboro vs. Lindale — 7:30 PM
Bridgeport vs. Springtown — 7:30 PM
South Grand Prairie vs. Arlington — 7:30 PM
Greenville vs. Anna — 7:30 PM
Aledo vs. Fossil Ridge — 7:30 PM
Celina vs. Aubrey — 7:30 PM
Athens vs. Kemp — 7:30 PM
Seagoville vs. Adams — 7:30 PM
Venus vs. Godley — 7:45 PM
Mesquite vs. Skyline — 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge vs. Mansfield — 8:00 PM
Weatherford vs. Mansfield Legacy — 8:00 PM
Jefferson vs. White — 8:00 PM
Duncanville vs. Lancaster — 8:00 PM
Terrell vs. Ennis — 8:00 PM
China Spring vs. La Vega — 8:00 PM
Polytechnic vs. Arlington Heights — 8:00 PM
Boswell vs. Crowley — 8:00 PM
