The best high school sports photos of the week - October 20-26
High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.
Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of October 20-26 from High School On SI.
Diving Catch
Milton Academy’s Deacon Evriviades makes an amazing grab while falling
Fumble Recovery
Danbury’s defense does its job on a recovered fumble in a Connecticut high school football game
Runaway Interception
Liberty’s Deacon Price intercepts a pass intended for Blue Springs South’s Wyatt Denney in a Missouri high school football game
Fighting for the Catch
Dodging the Tackle
Fayetteville receiver Kinyun Johnson shakes a Rogers defender as he runs for a touchdown during an Arkansas high school football game
Standing Strong in the Pocket
The Centennial quarterback takes a big hit from a Mojave defender in a Nevada high school football game
Off the Crossbar
Freehold Township goalkeeper Giuseppe Romano looks back as a shot from Toms River South clangs off the crossbar in a New Jersey high school football game
Squeezed
Northwestern quarterback Neimann Lawrence loses his helmet after big hits from the Miami Central defense in a Florida high school football game
