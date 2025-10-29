High School

The best high school sports photos of the week - October 20-26

Check out the week’s most iconic high school sports images from around the country!

Jack Butler

SBLive Professional Photography Network's High School Photos of the Week
SBLive Professional Photography Network's High School Photos of the Week / SBLive

 High School On SI has a nationwide network of professional photographers highlighting the top events in high school sports. The best photos of the week feature some of the biggest plays and most memorable moments from around the country.

Photographed and compiled by High School On SI via the SBLive Pro Photographers Network, the collection includes images from sports such as football and boys soccer.

Below are the best of the best high school sports photos of the week of October 20-26 from High School On SI.

Diving Catch

SBLive Photo of the Week
Brian Kelly

Milton Academy’s Deacon Evriviades makes an amazing grab while falling

Fumble Recovery

SBLive Photos of the Week
Bill Berg

Danbury’s defense does its job on a recovered fumble in a Connecticut high school football game

Runaway Interception

SBLive photos of the week
Robbie Rakestraw

Liberty’s Deacon Price intercepts a pass intended for Blue Springs South’s Wyatt Denney in a Missouri high school football game

Fighting for the Catch

SBLlive Photos of the Week
David Smith

Liberty’s Deacon Price intercepts a pass intended for Blue Springs South’s Wyatt Denney in a Missouri high school football game

Dodging the Tackle

SBLive Photo of the Week
Michael Woods

Fayetteville receiver Kinyun Johnson shakes a Rogers defender as he runs for a touchdown during an Arkansas high school football game

Standing Strong in the Pocket

SBLive Photo of the Week
Jules Karney

The Centennial quarterback takes a big hit from a Mojave defender in a Nevada high school football game

Off the Crossbar

SBLive photos of the week
Tom Smith

Freehold Township goalkeeper Giuseppe Romano looks back as a shot from Toms River South clangs off the crossbar in a New Jersey high school football game

Squeezed

SBLive Photo of the Week
Jeff Klein

Northwestern quarterback Neimann Lawrence loses his helmet after big hits from the Miami Central defense in a Florida high school football game

More from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/National