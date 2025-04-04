Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 1 (100-96)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
Starting with 100, here is Part 1 of High School On SI's Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, unique high school football stadiums entering 2025:
100 MOST WEIRDEST, WACKIEST, UNIQUE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUMS (100-96)
100. Don Roux Field (Lewiston, Maine)
Home of Maine's annual Lobster Bowl All-Star game, which features the best senior high school football players in the state, this stadium has a lot to like about it. From its artificial turf surface to the location, which is just minutes away from downtown and the Androscoggin River, Don Roux Field is one of Maine's top high school facilities.
99. Bismarck Bowl (Bismarck, North Dakota)
Also known as the MDU Resources Community Bowl, this venue by far is one of the largest in the state of North Dakota, as it seats around 6,000 when high school football season rolls around. The stadium serves as a busy host to numerous activities all throughout the year, as the Bismarck Bowl entertains around 300 events annually. When it comes to where exactly to catch a game at in the Peach Garden State, this is where it's at.
98. Strong Field (Madison, Connecticut)
Does it get much better than playing at a high school football field thats lietrally walking distance from the North Atlantic Ocean? That's the case with Strong Field, home to the Hand Tigers of Madison, Connecticut. The stadium, which also converts to a baseball field during the spring, has front seat view of the ocean. So if you wanted to take a nice walk along Surf Club Beach before catching the Tigers play a football game, you absolutely could do so at Strong Field.
97. Hawkins Stadium (Bradenton, Florida)
A good date to catch a game over in Bradenton will be on Aug. 22nd when St. John Bosco (California) visits Manatee High School. One of the most beautiful venues on the South Suncoast is that of Joe Kinnan Field at Hawkins Stadium. Just a few minutes away from downtown Bradenton, this stadium brings together history and modern construction, with the field being converted to artificial turf. From the big jumbotron to the crowd atmosphere and plenty to do, this stadium has just about a little bit of everything.
96. Carey Stadium (Ocean City, New Jersey)
Nestled just off the boardwalk over in Ocean City, you can't miss the ferris wheel of Gillian's Wonderland in the background of the stadium. Built back in 1919, the stadium is home to the annual Battle at the Beach High School Football Classic. The stadium also serves as the home of the USL Two's Ocean City Nor'easters as well. If you're looking for a reason to visit Carey Stadium in 2025, head over on the week of August 28th for an action-packed week of nationally-ranked teams going at it.
