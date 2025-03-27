Top 2025 basketball recruit Koa Peat picks Arizona on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show
What better way to share big-time news than on a big-time network with a big-time personality?
Koa Peat, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward, announced he'll be attending Arizona to play college basketball on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show live Thursday afternoon.
Peat selected to be a Wildcat and play for Tommy Lloyd over Arizona State, Baylor, Houston and Texas.
"It was a super hard decision ... but I just felt like Arizona was the right situation for me," Peat said during his live interview. "Coach Tommy is a great coach, they have great assistant coaches there for my development, and they're a winning program."
Peat just finished helping Perry High of Gilbert, Arizona win its fourth straight state title and is ranked the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.com.
The basketball phenom comes from an athletic family, rooted in football and the NFL. His father Todd Peat played offensive lineman for the Cardinals and Raiders in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Peat's older brother, Andrus, played in the NFL for nine years as an offensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints and was a three-time Pro Bowler.
The list continues: brother Todd Jr. played defensive tackle for Nebraska, brother Cassius played football at Michigan State, sister Leilani played college basketball at Seattle University, sister Maya is a senior at Arkansas playing basketball, and brother Keona is a redshirt freshman at Arizona playing football.
