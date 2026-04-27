Top 25 High School Softball National Rankings - April 27, 2026

Four new high school softball teams entered the latest national Top 25 this week, with Barbers Hill out of Texas remaining atop the list.

The Eagles, though, have been pushed in recent games, with two different opponents taking them to extra innings as postseason action arrives in Texas high school softball.

Newcomers to the rankings this week include programs from Arizona, California and Illinois.

Here is the latest edition of the High School on SI National Softball Top 25 Rankings:

High School On SI National Softball Top 25 - April 27, 2026

1. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas)

Record: 32-3

Previous rank: No. 1

The Eagles were pushed to their limits vs. Angleton in Texas high school postseason play, showing the same grit that helped them finish off the regular season with a narrow 1-0 victory in extra-innings over Nederland.

2. Lake Creek (Montgomery, Texas)

Record: 31-1

Previous rank: No. 2

The Lions have now won 18 straight heading into a three-game series vs. Sante Fe in the postseason in early May. They have not lost since a defeat to Barbers Hill in late February, allowing just 73 total runs this season in 32 games.

3. Thompson (Alabaster, Alabama)

Record: 36-1-2

Previous rank: No. 3

The win streak has reached double figures once again, as the Warriors have reeled off 10 straight. That includes scoring 24 runs in back-to-back wins over Springville and Brookwood recently.

4. South Warren (Bowling Green, Kentucky)

Record: 27-0

Previous rank: No. 4

Allowing exactly one run per game, South Warren escaped with a 54- victory over Green Hill last week, keeping its perfect record intact as we approach the final month of the regular season for Kentucky high school softball.

5. Orange Beach (Orange Beach, Alabama)

Record: 32-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Three of the last four have been shutouts for the Makos, who have scored at least 10 runs in five of the last six overall since that loss to South Warren. They remain one of the top teams in Alabama high school softball.

6. Calvary Baptist Academy (Shreveport, Louisiana)

Record: 35-1

Previous rank: No. 6

The Cavaliers closed out the Louisiana high school softball regular season with three straight shutouts, scoring 38 runs in those games. On the year, the opposition has recorded just 33 runs against Calvary Bapist Academy.

7. Melissa (Melissa, Texas)

Record: 29-2

Previous rank: No. 7

The Cardinals have now won 24 in a row since a loss to Katy back in late February. Finlee Williams has taken over the team lead with 18 home runs, as Kennedy Bradley has 17 and Hutton Adrian 16.

8. Katy (Katy, Texas)

Record: 28-5

Previous rank: No. 8

In their last 10 games, all wins, the Tigers have scored at least 10 runs in each of them, including a 20-0 pounding of Mayde Creek last week. They have outscored the opposition 341-43 on the year.

9. Norco (Norco, California)

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Since a razor-close 2-1 win over JSerra Catholic, Norco has been on fire, winning 12-2, 9-0, 15-0 and 11-1 in its last four games.

10. Kenton Ridge (Springfield, Ohio)

Record: 17-0

Previous rank: No. 10

Ivee Rastatter is hitting .545 with six home runs for Kenton Ridge, as Brenna Fyffe has 10 homers and a batting average of .475 on the season.

11. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 14

The Panthers have now won eight in a row, getting by Coronado, 7-6. The top team in Nevada high school softball features one of the top players in the country in Taylor Johns, a senior who is hitting .694 with 18 home runs.

12. Northwest Rankin (Brandon, Mississippi)

Record: 24-6

Previous rank: No. 15

The postseason has started in earnest for Northwest Rankin, as they handled Gulfport, 18-0 and 11-5, to begin play. Jaliya Sullivan, Peyton Barham and Molly May are all hitting over .400.

13. Gray Collegiate Academy (West Columbia, South Carolina)

Record: 23-0

Previous rank: No. 16

Nobody has been able to hang with Gray Collegiate Academy since they clipped North Augusta, 3-2, posting at least 12 runs in each of the past four games.

14. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)

Record: 21-0

Previous rank: No. 17

The Bruins just keep moving up the national and California high school softball rankings, winning their first 21 games in dominating fashion.

15. Midway (Waco, Texas)

Record: 27-4-1

Previous rank: No. 18

Midway took care of Duncanville to begin Texas high school postseason action, advancing to a best-of-three series vs. Rockwall-Heath in early May.

16. Doral Academy (Doral, Florida)

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: No. 20

After the Firebirds had their lengthy win streak snapped by Wellington, they clobbered Westminster Christian, 14-0, to conclude the regular season.

17. Kingwood (Kingwood, Texas)

Record: 30-3

Previous rank: No. 23

The Mustangs have won nine straight as they enter Texas high school postseason action.

18. Weddington (Matthews, North Carolina)

Record: 18-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The Warriors have opened the season with 18 dominating wins, surrendering just 23 total runs.

19. La Salle Academy (Providence, Rhode Island)

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 11

The Rams dropped a 3-1 decision to Chariho, rebounding with convincing 12-0 and 10-0 victories over East Providence and Cranston West.

20. Wetumpka (Wetumpka, Alabama)

Record: 37-5

Previous rank: No. 12

A pair of three-run losses seemed to fuel Wetumpka, as they have won seven straight since, including a close 11-10 victory over Saint James. They are set to square off with Thompson before the end of the April in what should be a marquee matchup on the diamond.

21. Murrieta Mesa (Murrieta, California)

Record: 21-1

Previous rank: No. 13

A split with Vista Murrieta halted the run to perfection for Murrieta Mesa, as they did score an 11-2 victory after falling 10-5.

22. Marist (Chicago, Illinois)

Record: 19-0

Previous rank: Unranked

The best team in Illinois high school softball, the RedHawks have hit the ground running, scoring 19 consecutive victories.

23. Fullerton (Fullerton, California)

Record: 21-2

Previous rank: Unranked

One of the top teams in California high school softball, the Indians feature .500 hitters in Kaylyn Yi and Hayley Brock, as Brock also has six home runs on the year.

24. Queen Creek (Queen Creek, Arizona)

Record: 26-1

Previous rank: Unranked

Emma Reynolds is hitting .658 for the Bulldogs with 10 home runs, which is tied for the team lead with Tayla Falquez.

25. Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, California)

Record: 19-2

Previous rank: Unranked

Led by Maya Matthies, Sunny Sosa and Gianna “Gigi” Flores, the Crusaders have reeled off four straight wins and are 14-1 over their last 15.

Dropped out: No. 19 Desert Mountain (Arizona), No. 21 Riverton (Utah), No. 22 Sam Houston (Louisiana), No. 24 Montverde Academy (Florida).