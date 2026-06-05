Texas High School Baseball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - June 5
The 2026 Texas high school baseball state championships continue on Friday in Austin at Dell Diamond.
Friday's action features the Class 4A and Class 5A state title matchups.
High School On SI will update this page throughout the day with final scores, recaps and live score updates.
- Texas High School Baseball State Championship Predictions: UIL Will Crown 11 State Champions in Round Rock
4A DIVISION 1
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (38-4) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (38-2)
4A DIVISION 2
Robinson (29-10) vs. Brock (32-6)
5A DIVISION 1
Montgomery Lake Creek (26-17) vs. Aledo (38-3)
5A DIVISION 2
Lucas Lovejoy (33-6-1) vs. Mission Sharyland (38-5)
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Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.