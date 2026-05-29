Texas High School Softball State Championship Scores, Schedule, Live Updates - May 29
Get final scores and recaps from the second day of the UIL softball championships
The 2026 Texas high school softball state championships continues on Thursday with the Class 4A and Class 5A title games.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and postgame recaps throughout the day and throughout the UIL softball championships.
4A DIVISION 1
Bullard (36-7-1) vs. Prosper Richland (35-8)
4A DIVISION 2
Brock (32-10) vs. Liberty (38-6)
5A DIVISION 1
Mont Belvieu Barbers Hill (39-5) vs. Aledo (30-10)
5A DIVISION 2
Montgomery Lake Creek (39-1) vs. White Settlement Brewer (27-9)
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917