Top 25 Boys High School Basketball National Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
The season is heating up.
Prolific Prep and Southeastern Prep Academy went head to head in a much anticipated matchup. Prolific was able to earn the win and debut Caleb Holt for his senior season.
Bishop McNamara (MD) was more than just a new addition to the list. They'll debut at 13th following a big win over Sierra Canyon. Other programs such as Columbus (FL) and Principia (MO) hold strong before key tournaments on he horizon.
1. Link Academy (Branson, MO)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: The Lions won all their games by double digits last week. An upcoming ranked matchup between Long Island Lutheran will be their toughest test of the season to this point.
2. Dynamic Prep (Dallas, TX)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: The Bash Tournament in Columbia, SC
Outlook: A team contending for the top spot. They have a host of top talent from around the Dallas Metro area. The top ranked junior in the country, Marcus Spears Jr, is having a tremendous season so far.
3. Prolific Prep (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Record: 10-1
Next Up: Paul IV (VA)
Outlook: Prolific went 2-0 in Kentucky including a win over highly ranked Southeastern Prep. The schedule doesn't get any easier with Paul IV and Bishop McNamara on the horizon.
4. Bella Vista (Scottsdale, AZ)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: DC Hoopfest
Outlook: Up next is the DC Hoopfest at St. James Academy. Bella Vista has the look of a team who can beat anybody nationally. The No. 1 spot is not of the question for this group.
5. La Lumiere (La Porte, IN)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Michigan City (IN)
Outlook: LaLu is proving to be one of the more consistent groups on this list. They earned a tough win over DePaul Prep, the top ranked team in Illinois. Jonathan Sanderson scored 19 leading the way.
6. Spire Academy (Geneva, OH)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: St. Xavier (OH)
Outlook: So far it has been smooth sailing for Spire. Their next stretch of games includes staying in the state of Ohio followed by contests on the East Coast.
7. Southeastern Prep Academy (Orlando, FL)
Record: 9-3
Next Up: Specialty Fit Academy (FL)
Outlook: Southeastern Prep has an unofficial record of 9-3 considering much of their early season started playing international competition. This week they lost a much anticipated game vs. Prolific Prep at the Grind Session in Kentucky
8. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Link Academy (MO)
Outlook: LuHi was able to win comfortably vs. Chaminade (NY). Their upcoming game vs. Link Academy will be played in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.
9. Arizona Compass (Chandler, AZ)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Premier Prep (CA)
Outlook: Compass has been productive in the early season with wins over Sunrise Christian and Utah Prep. Their most recent win came against PHH Prep at home.
10. Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, NH)
Record: 11-0
Next Up: Vermont Academy (VT)
Outlook: Wins over Rivers School, Brooks School, and Great Barrington Academy in the past week push Brewster to 11-0 on the season.
11. Wheeler (Marietta, GA)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: Walton (GA)
Outlook: Wheeler looks like the best public school in the country this season. Ole Miss signee Jaron Saulsberry has been playing at a high level early in the season.
12. Paul VI (Chantilly, VA)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: St. Mary’s Ryken (MD)
Outlook: This is a key week for Paul IV. Their week of games includes matchups vs. Archbishop Stepinac (NY) and Prolific Prep (FL).
13. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Annapolis Area Christian (MD)
Outlook: The Mustangs are for real. Plain and simple. Qayden Samuels is one of the best players in the country. They earned a signature win over Sierra Canyon and are this week’s biggest riser in the national rankings.
14. Faith Family (Dallas, TX)
Record: 9-2
Next Up: Oak Hill Academy (VA)
Outlook: This group has a high ceiling. They’ve already shown the ability to compete with any team in the country amidst a tough schedule.
15. Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA)
Record: 9-2
Next Up: Faith Family (TX)
Outlook: The past week included a win over Utah Prep at the Marshall County Hoopfest. Oak Hill has quality wins early in the season.
16. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Record: 7-2
Next Up: McKeel Academy (FL)
Outlook: IMG had two notable outcomes this week. A loss to Bishop O’Connell (VA) and a win vs. St. John’s (DC). The Ascenders head back to Florida for their next game.
17. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)
Record: 5-1
Next Up: Rancho Christian (CA)
Outlook: Sierra Canyon vs. Bishop McNamara had a heavyweight game early in the season. The Trailblazers lost 52-57. They have a handful of games before the Les Schwab Tournament in late December.
18. Columbus (Miami, FL)
Record: 6-1
Next Up: City of Palms Tournament
Outlook: The Explorers had a dominant victory over Palmetto on Friday night. They’ll spend the next ten days preparing for the City of Palms.
19. Villages Charter (The Villages, FL)
Record: 5-1
Next Up: North Tampa Christian (FL)
Outlook: This is one of the most exciting teams in Florida. They have tremendous athletes at all levels of the floor. On Saturday they defeated Fleming (FL) in a close 58-56 win.
20. Tennessee Collegiate Academy (Memphis, TN)
Record: 7-2
Next Up: St. Xavier (KY)
Outlook: The past week included games vs. Dream City Christian and Wasatch Academy.
21. Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, NY)
Record: 2-1
Next Up: Paul IV (VA)
Outlook: Stepniac got back to their usual winning ways against Cardinal Hayes (NY) and Thomas Jefferson (NY).
22. Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)
Record: 7-1
Next Up: Pinnacle (AZ)
Outlook: The Tigers had a busy week earning wins vs. Corona del Sol, O’Connor, JSerra Catholic, and Notre Dame in California.
23. Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, FL)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: Stranahan (FL)
Outlook: When you talk about groups with chemistry, balance, and positional length this group would be one of the first ones high school basketball fans should think of. They’re off to a hot start.
24. Principia (St. Louis, MO)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Priory (MO)
Outlook: The Panthers were dominant vs. Little Rock Central (AR) and Inglewood (CA) this week. Wake Forest signee Quentin Coleman had 29 points in a matchup vs. the top ranked point guard nationally, Jason Crowe Jr.
25. Santa Margarita (Santa Margarita, CA)
Record: 6-1
Next Up: Village Christian (CA)
Outlook: The 2nd ranked team in California. Their only loss came to another ranked team, Bishop McNamara (MD). This is their debut in the national Top 25.