Top 25 national girls flag football rankings (4/2/2025)
The spring brings upon several sports and one of them that is highlighted heavily down in the Sunshine State is high school girls flag football.
One the only sports that practically takes place in different seasons around the country is girls flag football, as it's become the fastest growing sports on the high school scene.
With flag football seasons from the fall now concluded and spring well underway, we release our second set of national girls flag football rankings heading into the middle of March, as we see it.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL RANKINGS
April 2, 2025 (Fall/Winter/Spring)
1. Lennard (Ruskin, Florida)
Current record: 12-2
Previous ranking: 2
Jumping up to the top spot in our latest set of rankings is Travis Combs' Lennard Longhorns after they defeated the previous top-ranked Robinson Knights, 27-13. Led by quarterback Sydney Elizondo, the Longhorns have proven themselves against some of the state's top competition.
2. Alonso (Tampa, Florida)
Current record: 11-1
Previous ranking: 3
Having the Ravens take over the second spot in the rankings wasn't a difficult decision as Matt Hernandez's squad has been playing some of their best football in the second half of the season. Now Alonso will look to finish the regular season strong this week.
3. Robinson (Tampa, Florida)
Current record: 11-2
Previous ranking: 1
The Knights drop down a couple spots after a loss to Lennard last week. Robinson bounced back with a win over Land O' Lakes a week ago. Haidyn Spano has thrown for 1,738 yards and 29 touchdowns this season.
4. Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)
Current record: 23-2
Previous ranking: 4
It was a historic first for Orange Lutheran this past season as they rolled to a 20-18 win over Newport Harbor for the inaugural Southern Section Division 1 championship game. We tab them the top team coming out of California from the fall.
5. McEachern (Powder Springs, Georgia)
Current record: 28-0
Previous ranking: 5
Undefeated season is what you always strive for and the Indians were able to do so in dominating fashion. McEachern dominated Lambert, 28-0, for the Division 4 state championship, capping a stellar season. Easily the Peach State's best team of 2024.
6. Steinbrenner (Tampa, Florida)
Current record: 8-4
Previous ranking: 6
The Warriors continue to play well as the season progresses and look to be one of the state's best ball clubs. Steinbrenner just recently defeated a very good Land O' Lakes team at home behind the play of sophomore sensation KK Ramsey and crew.
7. Phenix City Central (Phenix City, Alabama)
Current record: 19-0
Previous ranking: 7
The Red Devils' defense was simply dominant all throughout the season. How good would you say? How about shutting out 13 of your 19 opponents good. Oh yeah, then they won a state championship in dominating fashion, 55-7 over Spain Park.
8. Newport Harbor (Newport Beach, California)
Current record: 25-3
Previous ranking: 8
There's definitely an argument to be made that Newport Harbor could be right behind Orange Lutheran for the second spot. Coming up just short in the Southern Section's Division I championship game has then landing inside of the top 5.
9. Greenbrier (Evans, Georgia)
Current record: 21-1
Previous ranking: 9
It was back-to-back Division 2 state championships for Evans when they soundly defeated Oconee, 18-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. Lone loss came to Allatoona to start the season.
10. Ponderosa (Shingle Springs, California)
Current record: 25-0
Previous ranking: 10
Winning the Southern Section's Division 2 championship was the Bruins, who ended up shutting out 12 of their 25 opponents on the season. A very impressive season for Ponderosa.
11. Mountain Vista (Highlands Ranch, Colorado)
Current record: 19-0
Previous ranking: 11
Junior quarterback Ariana Akey had one of the best overall seasons of any quarterback in the country this past 2024 campaign. Akey accounted for 5,678 all-purpose yards and 95 total touchdowns.
12. Del Oro (Loomis, California)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: 12
Delaney Osborne was the catalyst for the Golden Eagles' offense as she threw for 4,228 yards and 67 touchdowns. Del Oro had one of the top offenses in the state of California.
13. Southeast Bulloch (Brooklet, Georgia)
Current record: 20-1
Previous ranking: 13
The Yellow Jackets only yielded 61 points through 21 games played en route to winning the Division 1 state championship over Columbus.
14. Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton Beach, Florida)
Current record: 10-0
Previous ranking: 14
Coming off a huge win over Pace recently, 21-14, the Indians are rocking and rolling out of the Florida Panhandle. Choctawhatchee has a rematch with Pace at the end of the season on April 9th that looms large.
15. Classical Academy (Escondido, California)
Current record: 25-4
Previous ranking: 15
No passer may have had better numbers through the air than Moore, who threw for 6,823 yards and 121 touchdowns. You read that right.
16. Pope (Marietta, Georgia)
Current record: 26-2
Previous ranking: 16
Pope comes just outside of the top 10 after defeating Pace Academy, 19-6, for the Division 3 state championship.
17. Maine South (Park Ridge, Illinois)
Current record: 24-3
Previous ranking: 18
The Hawks are the first team out of Illinois in our rankings after their quarterback Aribella Spandiary threw for over 5,300 yards and 70 touchdowns.
18. Edison (Miami, Florida)
Current record: 10-0
Previous ranking: Unranked
Not many teams can throw the ball around the yard like the Red Raiders can out of the 305. Edison is currently undefeated behind the play of quarterback Rakyia Louis, who threw for 2,482 yards and 43 touchdowns.
19. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, California)
Current record: 21-8
Previous ranking: 19
Roxie Shaia was one of the country's top quarterbacks after completing 638 passes for 7,465 yards and 99 touchdowns.
20. Northwood (Irvine, California)
Current record: 19-6
Previous ranking: 21
The Timberwolves finished the season on a 9-game winning streak, including winning the Division 2 championship.
21. Columbus (Columbus, Georgia)
Current record: 22-7
Previous ranking: 22
Breaking in at 15 is the Blue Devils, who fell 13-6 to Southeast Bulloch in the Division 1 state championship.
22. Montgomery Catholic (Montgomery, Alabama)
Current record: 18-5
Previous ranking: 23
The Knights shutout seven of their last 10 opponents en route to defeating Moody, 14-7, for a state championship.
23. Canyon (Anaheim Hills, California)
Current record: 18-3
Previous ranking: 24
The Comanches could be higher on this list as their final loss of the season was a 19-6 decision against top-ranked Orange Lutheran.
24. Pace (Pace, Florida)
Current record: 10-1
Previous ranking: 17
Dropping down several spots after a loss to Choctawhatchee is the Pace Patriots. Senior quarterback Amaya Pablo has thrown for 1,600 yards and 32 touchdowns this spring.
25. Palo Verde (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Current record: 22-2
Previous ranking: Unranked
The Panthers are the lone team from Nevada in these rankings, as sophomore Yolana Huff threw for 2,739 yards and 39 touchdowns.
