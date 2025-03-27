Top California 2025 MLB Draft prospect Seth Hernandez impresses at Boras Classic

Simply just elite 🤝



Seth Hernandez (@s_hernandez_22) popped off in front of @FiveToolCA. The RHP racked up 1️⃣3️⃣ strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work allowing no runs. Ran the FB up to 9️⃣8️⃣ MPH and CB had hard, downward action. Plenty of feel for CH vs. LHH.



FB: 95-98

SL: 84-87… pic.twitter.com/UVCWne3lJG