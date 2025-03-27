Top California 2025 MLB Draft prospect Seth Hernandez impresses at Boras Classic
Seth Hernandez is as good as advertised, and it showed at the Boras Classic on Wednesday afternoon at JSerra High in front of a flock of scouts with radar guns pointed straight at him.
The Corona High senior struck out 13 batters in 6 1/3 innings to anchor the Panthers' 5-0 victory over Santa Margarita and advance to the tournament semifinals Thursday against the winner of JSerra-Vista Murrieta.
Hernandez, who was High School On SI's 2024 Player of the Year last spring, is noted to be one of two high school baseball prospects in the country along with Ethan Holliday of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The two-way standout is projected to be a Top 5 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft in July. Hernandez is currently ranked the 5th best overall draft prospect on MLB.com.
The right-hander allowed five hits, gave up zero runs and walked just one batter in his outing Wednesday. His fast ball ranged from 95-98 miles per hour; his slider reached 87MPH; the changeup sat between 81-86; and the curveball was at 79-81, according to Five Tool Baseball.
Hernandez moves to 4-0 on the year with a 0.00 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings.
He can hit, too.
The standout leads his team in hits this season with 10 and is batting .370 with six RBIs, two doubles and a homerun. As a junior, he batted .352 with 37 hits, 34 RBI and eight homers. Hernandez had an OPS of 1.080 including a slugging percentage of .666.
Corona (9-0) has shutout eight teams this year and outscore its opponents 51-1. The Panthers, who won the CIF Southern Section Division 1 title over Harvard-Westlake, were named mythical national champions by numerous outlets, and are the favorites to repeat the feat this sprnig.
The roster is loaded with talent. So much so, the program could make history in July if three players are drafted in the first round. It would be the first time in MLB history three high schoolers from the same team were selected in the opening round.
It would Hernandez, along with infielders Billy Carlson and Brady Ebel.
Brady (a senior) and Trey Ebel (a junior) are the sons of Los Angeles Dodgers third-base coach Dino Ebel.
