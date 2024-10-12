View best high school sports photos from September powered by SBLive Professional Photographers Network

SBLive Sports has a network of elite professional photographers across the nation covering high school sporting events, and here are best of the best images published in September.
Images showcased were taken by freelance photographers who are members of the network and published on SBLive and its partner site of High School On SI during the month.
Below are the best of the best high school sports photos published on SBLive/SI in September.
Defensive back Josiah Webb of Destiny Christian Academy (Calif.) leaps to break up a pass attempt in front of the intended Benicia receiver during a junior varsity game. / Photo by Jason Weed
Blue Springs South (Mo.) receiver Teagan Williams hurdles over Staley defensive back Turner White during a game at Blue Springs South High School. / Photo by David Smith
Serra Canyon and Campbell Hall girls varsity volleyball players prepare for their unique outdoor match held on the football field at Campbell Hall High School in Los Angeles. / Photo by Heston Quan
Fort Bend Marshall (Texas) receiver Ja’Kyron Edmonds makes a leaping reception over a Dallas Skyline defender. / Photo by Robbie Rakestraw
Serra (Calif.) senior receiver Charlie Willey hauls in an acrobatic catch against visiting St. John Bosco in San Mateo. / Photo by Mark Neuling
Friday Night Lights featured a stunning sunset as the Blue Springs South (Mo.) Jaguars hosted the Staley Falcons. / Photo by David Smith
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) sophomore Olive Shum sets the ball during an outdoor girls volleyball match against host Campbell Hall on the school's football field. / Photo by Heston Quan
Receiver Madden Williams of St. John Bosco (Calif.) goes up for a pass over two Sierra Canyon defenders. / Photo by Rene Morales
Tight end Zo Edwards of Grant (Calif.) leaps over a Clovis East defender. / Photo by Bobby Medellin
Sumner (Wash.) kicker Austin Ferencz is hoisted onto his teammates shoulders after kicking a 35-yard, game-winning field goal in overtime to defeat visiting Lake Stevens. / Photo by Vince Miller