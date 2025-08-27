U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows: Best SI Photos of Early Rounds
The 2025 U.S. Open started Sunday in Queens, N.Y., with both world No. 1s and top players already advancing through the first rounds.
Early matches featured both top seeds—Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner—as well as Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2), American Ben Shelton (No. 6) and Novak Djokovic (No. 7).
Sports Illustrated photographer Erick W. Rasco is at Flushing Meadows to catch the hard-court action throughout the tournament. Here are our favorite images from the last major of the 2025 tennis season.
Best of SI Photos at U.S. Open
Aryna Sabalenka
U.S. Open Women's Top Seed and Defending Champion
Jannik Sinner
U.S. Open Men's Top Seed and Defending Champion
Carlos Alcaraz
U.S. Open Men's No. 2 Seed
Ben Shelton
U.S. Open Men's No. 6 Seed
Novak Djokovic
U.S. Open No. 7 Seed
More Tennis on Sports Illustrated
Published