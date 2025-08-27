SI

U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows: Best SI Photos of Early Rounds

Erick W. Rasco, SI Staff

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looks to win back to back U.S. Open titles.
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka looks to win back to back U.S. Open titles. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The 2025 U.S. Open started Sunday in Queens, N.Y., with both world No. 1s and top players already advancing through the first rounds.

Early matches featured both top seeds—Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner—as well as Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2), American Ben Shelton (No. 6) and Novak Djokovic (No. 7).

Sports Illustrated photographer Erick W. Rasco is at Flushing Meadows to catch the hard-court action throughout the tournament. Here are our favorite images from the last major of the 2025 tennis season.

Best of SI Photos at U.S. Open

  1. Aryna Sabalenka
  2. Jannik Sinner
  3. Carlos Alcaraz
  4. Ben Shelton
  5. Novak Djokovic

Aryna Sabalenka

U.S. Open Women's Top Seed and Defending Champion

Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Aryna Sabalenka
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Jannik Sinner

U.S. Open Men's Top Seed and Defending Champion

Jannik Sinner
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Jannik Sinner
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Jannik Sinner
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Jannik Sinner
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Carlos Alcaraz

U.S. Open Men's No. 2 Seed

Carlos Alcaraz
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Carlos Alcaraz
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Carlos Alcaraz
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Carlos Alcaraz
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Ben Shelton

U.S. Open Men's No. 6 Seed

Ben Shelton
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ben Shelton
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Ben Shelton
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Novak Djokovic

U.S. Open No. 7 Seed

Novak Djokovic
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Novak Djokovic
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Novak DjokovicUSTA Tennis: 2025 US OpenMen’s Singles - Round TwoArthur Ashe Stadium/ Billie Jean King Tennis Center08/27/
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Novak Djokovic
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

