Jack Tschudy of Muskego Voted High School on SI Wisconsin's Special Teams Player of the Year
Congratulations to Muskego senior kicker Jack Tschudy for being voted High School On SI Wisconsin's Special Teams Player of the Year.
In the enthusiastic fan-voted poll (held Dec. 24-Dec. 31), consisting of 25 talented players throughout the state, the Muskego standout came out on top.
The All-Classic 8 Conference second-team selection helped lead the Warriors to a league championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals, and an 11-2 overall record.
He generated 78 kickoffs for 4,119 yards with 25 touchbacks, was successful on 7 of 9 field goals, and converted 55 of 56 point-after attempts.
Tschudy received 36% of the vote to claim top honors, Waterford senior punter Beau Veit finished second (26%), Arrowhead senior kicker Cam DeBoer took third (22%), Amery senior punter Jacob Maxon placed fourth (5%), and Burlington senior return specialist Jackson BeBow was fifth (4%). There were 33,373 votes registered in the week-long poll.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com