Vote: Who is the best high school running back in the nation in 2024?
Last week, in the run-up to the 2024 high school football season, we featured the 20 best running backs in the nation.
Now we're turning to SBLive/SI readers to decide which of those 20 will be the best high school RB in America this season.
Check out our write-ups on every player and vote in the poll below.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.
Harlem Berry, sr., St Martin’s Episcopal (Louisiana)
The No. 1 Class of 2025 running back prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, Berry ran for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns during his junior season. The LSU commit also had seven receiving TDs. He has been timed at 4.37 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
Karson Cox, sr., Oak Hills (California)
Cox is a do-everything back who has averaged nearly 10 yards per carry during his Oak Hills career. The UCLA commit compiled 18 rushing touchdowns as a sophomore and closed his junior year with 1,349 yards on the ground and 19 TDs.
Gideon Davidson, sr., Liberty Christian (Virginia)
Blessed with a deadly combination of power and speed, Davidson ran for 2,716 yards and 43 touchdowns as a junior. The talented back has been committed to Clemson for more than a year.
Jordon Davison, sr., Mater Dei (California)
Davison rushed for 662 yards and 10 touchdowns on 101 carries while splitting time in the backfield last season with Nate Frazier and Ajon Bryant. In three seasons at Mater Dei, the Oregon commit has scored 31 rushing touchdowns and has another on a scoring reception.
Marquise Davis, sr., Cleveland Heights (Ohio)
The reigning Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year, Davis stars at running back and linebacker for Cleveland Heights. The Kentucky commit ran for 2,228 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior while also recording 63 tackles and three interceptions on defense.
Akylin Dear, sr., Quitman (Mississippi)
Dear is a powerful back who piled up 2,016 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns a season ago. He decommitted from Ole Miss over the summer and is considering Alabama and Auburn, among others.
Isaiah Groves, sr., East Robertson (Tennessee)
Groves rumbled for 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior, carrying East Robertson to the program’s first state title game appearance. The Georgia Tech commit’s 3,510 all-purpose yards were 120 short of the Tennessee single-season state record.
Tiqwai Hayes, sr., Aliquippa (Pennsylvania)
Hayes, the 2023 Pennsylvania Class 4A state player of the year, enters his senior season with 6,078 career rushing yards. The Penn State commit ran for 2,129 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior while leading Aliquippa to a perfect 14-0 record and a state title.
Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama)
Henderson was a man among boys at the Class 1A level last season, carrying it 225 times for 3,525 yards (averaging 15.7 yards per carry) and an Alabama single-season record 61 touchdowns. The Auburn commit’s 68 total touchdowns led the country.
Marquise Henderson, sr., Belton-Honea Path (South Carolina)
Henderson scored 39 total touchdowns a season ago, the most in Belton-Honea Path history. The Clemson commit finished with 2,336 yards on the ground.
Dierre Hill Jr., sr., Althoff Catholic (Illinois)
Hill averaged 13.6 yards per carry as a junior, running for 1,788 yards and 25 touchdowns en route to Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year honors. The two-way standout is committed to Oregon.
KD Jones, jr., Jenks (Oklahoma)
A breakout performer as a sophomore, Jones compiled 2,205 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns for Jenks. The star back’s numerous offers include Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
JT Lindsey, sr., Alexandria (Louisiana)
Lindsey, an LSU commit, is an elusive runner with breakaway speed. He compiled 1,729 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior while also returning kicks.
Javian Osborne, jr., Forney (Texas)
Osborne put up monster numbers as a sophomore, running for 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns as Forney reached the Class 5A Division I semifinals. He led the Dallas-Fort Worth area in rushing yards and total touchdowns (41). Osborne’s early offers include Alabama, Florida State and Texas.
Jeffrey Overton Jr., sr., Hayfield (Virginia)
A two-time Class 6A Offensive Player of the Year and the reigning Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, Overton has been one of the most productive backs in the country over the last three seasons. The Virginia Tech commit ran for 2,329 yards as a junior and scored 44 total touchdowns. After spending three seasons at Freedom, he is now at Hayfield.
Jamarion Parker, sr., Cardinal Ritter (Missouri)
Parker averaged 11.2 yards per attempt as a junior, running for 1,644 yards while scoring 26 total touchdowns. The dynamic playmaker is committed to Nebraska.
Girard Pringle Jr., sr., Armwood (Florida)
A track star with 10.56 speed in the 100 meters, Pringle knows how to use his wheels on the football field. The Miami commit ran for 1,732 yards and 24 touchdowns a season ago.
Kentrell Rinehart, sr., Westland (Ohio)
Rinehart was a workhorse for Bishop Ready as a junior, accumulating 3,003 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns. Now at Westland, the N.C. State commit is poised for a huge senior season.
Rickey Stewart, sr., Chapel Hill (Texas)
Stewart carried Chapel Hill to the Class 4A Division I title game a season ago, running for 2,855 yards and 40 touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per carry. The Texas commit also had four receiving touchdowns.
Jonaz Walton, jr., Central (Georgia)
A Day 1 varsity contributor, Walton ran for 3,327 yards and 42 total touchdowns during his first two seasons with Central. His numerous offers include Alabama, Georgia and Michigan.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports