Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/13/2025)
Congratulations to Lincoln Tahi of Skyridge (Utah) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Tahi ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 16-yard scoring run in double-overtime that lifted Skyridge to a 37-34 win over Lone Peak.
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nomineess
1. Cody Boghdan, sr., St. John Paul II (Massachusetts) soccer
Boghdan netted five goals in an 8-0 shutout of Rising Tide.
2. Luke Delafield, sr., North DeSoto (Louisiana) football
Delafield, a Northwestern State commit, threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-10 win over Minden.
3. Maximus The Great Denson, jr., Duncanville (Texas) football
Denson finished 23 of 32 passing for 350 yards and seven touchdowns as Duncanville cruised by DeSoto, 48-28.
4. Lucas Fickel, sr., Olentangy Orange (Ohio) football
Fickel piled up 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Upper Arlington.
5. Joshua Greek, sr., Saginaw (Texas) football
Facing one of the top defenses in Class 5A, Greek completed 33 of 55 passes for 539 yards — a new Saginaw single-game record — and six touchdowns in a 50-47 comeback win. Greek also ran for a touchdown.
6. Carson Gurzi, so., Carencro (Louisiana) football
Gurzi threw for 411 yards — a new single-game Carencro record — and four touchdowns in a 63-7 romp over Lafayette.
7. Daniel Heninger, sr., Glencoe (Oregon) football
Heninger ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns on just 21 carries in a 49-20 victory over Liberty.
8. Mario Jacobo, sr., Cedar Creek (New Jersey) soccer
Jacobo scored five goals in a 7-0 shutout of Pleasantville.
9. Kaydin Jones, sr., Jenks (Oklahoma) football
Jones, a recent Kansas commit, dominated in a 55-48 win over Mustang with 445 rushing yards, 549 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns, setting new Jenks single-game records in all three stats. His 67 career touchdowns are also a Jenks program record.
10. Cristian Luciano, sr., Amity (Connecticut) football
Luciano had 26 carries for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Harding. The senior also tallied five total tackles and two sacks on defense.
11. Arley Morrell, sr., Pratt (Kansas) football
Morrell, a Colorado State commit, had nine catches for 173 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-34 win over Phillipsburg. The 173 yards and four TDs were both single-game Pratt records.
12. Casey Myser, sr., Highland (Ohio) football
Myser compiled 129 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — in a 58-7 rout of Roosevelt. The senior has 83 career touchdowns, the most in Medina County history.
13. Crew Noles, sr., Norman (Oklahoma) football
Noles recorded 215 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in the first half of Norman’s 56-14 thrashing of Enid.
14. Gehrig Orchard, sr., Provo (Utah) football
Orchard completed 13 of 17 passes for 316 yards and six touchdowns in a 64-2 win over Uintah.
15. Luke Ortner, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) football
Ortner set a new Jesuit single-game rushing record with 375 yards and six touchdowns as Jesuit blew by Beaverton, 63-27.
16. Jayden Petit, sr., St. John Neumann (Florida) football
Petit, a Wisconsin commit, became the new all-time leading receiver in Southwest Florida history after notching eight catches for 215 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-0 shutout of First Baptist Academy.
17. AJ Robinson, sr., Windsor (Connecticut) football
Robinson accounted for six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — in a 52-7 rout of Enfield.
18. Jawell Rodgers, sr., Lausanne Collegiate (Tennessee) football
Rodgers had seven catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Collierville.
19. Omari Rowell, jr., Towson (Maryland) football
Rowell scored five touchdowns on the ground in a 51-14 victory over Loch Raven.
20. Ryan Salcedo, sr., Bishop Amat (California) football
Salcedo piled up 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Bishop Amat edged Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, 36-29.
21. Matt Sieg, sr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) football
Sieg ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns and had two return scores (55 yards on a punt, 86 yards on an interception) as Fort Cherry blasted Bishop Canevin, 56-19. The Penn State commit has 11,798 career all-purpose yards, the most in WPIAL history.
22. Ty’Meere Wilkerson, sr., Berwick (Pennsylvania) football
Wilkerson broke his own single-game school record with 390 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 63-19 victory over Williamsport.
23. Slayten Wilkinson, sr., De Smet (South Dakota) football
Wilkinson piled up 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 36-0 shutout of Great Plains Lutheran.
24. Talan Witt, sr., Alexandria (Minnesota) football
Witt passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns while running for 166 more yards and two scores in a 49-18 victory over Brainerd.
25. Keyshawn Woods, sr., Cherokee County (Alabama) football
Woods ran for 330 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Hokes Bluff.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
