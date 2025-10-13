High School

Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/13/2025)

Which athlete had the best performance in the nation from Oct. 6-12?

Bob Lundeberg

Lausanne’s Jawell Rodgers.
Lausanne’s Jawell Rodgers. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Oct. 6-12. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post. 

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Lincoln Tahi of Skyridge (Utah) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Tahi ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 16-yard scoring run in double-overtime that lifted Skyridge to a 37-34 win over Lone Peak. 

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nomineess

1. Cody Boghdan, sr., St. John Paul II (Massachusetts) soccer

Boghdan netted five goals in an 8-0 shutout of Rising Tide. 

2. Luke Delafield, sr., North DeSoto (Louisiana) football

Delafield, a Northwestern State commit, threw for 378 yards and five touchdowns in a 63-10 win over Minden.

3. Maximus The Great Denson, jr., Duncanville (Texas) football

Denson finished 23 of 32 passing for 350 yards and seven touchdowns as Duncanville cruised by DeSoto, 48-28.

4. Lucas Fickel, sr., Olentangy Orange (Ohio) football

Fickel piled up 195 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 28-14 victory over Upper Arlington. 

5. Joshua Greek, sr., Saginaw (Texas) football

Facing one of the top defenses in Class 5A, Greek completed 33 of 55 passes for 539 yards — a new Saginaw single-game record — and six touchdowns in a 50-47 comeback win. Greek also ran for a touchdown.

6. Carson Gurzi, so., Carencro (Louisiana) football

Gurzi threw for 411 yards — a new single-game Carencro record — and four touchdowns in a 63-7 romp over Lafayette.  

7. Daniel Heninger, sr., Glencoe (Oregon) football

Heninger ran for 306 yards and five touchdowns on just 21 carries in a 49-20 victory over Liberty. 

8. Mario Jacobo, sr., Cedar Creek (New Jersey) soccer

Jacobo scored five goals in a 7-0 shutout of Pleasantville. 

9. Kaydin Jones, sr., Jenks (Oklahoma) football

Jones, a recent Kansas commit, dominated in a 55-48 win over Mustang with 445 rushing yards, 549 all-purpose yards and eight touchdowns, setting new Jenks single-game records in all three stats. His 67 career touchdowns are also a Jenks program record. 

10. Cristian Luciano, sr., Amity (Connecticut) football

Luciano had 26 carries for 358 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Harding. The senior also tallied five total tackles and two sacks on defense. 

11. Arley Morrell, sr., Pratt (Kansas) football

Morrell, a Colorado State commit, had nine catches for 173 yards and four touchdowns in a 62-34 win over Phillipsburg. The 173 yards and four TDs were both single-game Pratt records. 

12. Casey Myser, sr., Highland (Ohio) football

Myser compiled 129 yards of total offense and scored five touchdowns — four rushing, one receiving — in a 58-7 rout of Roosevelt. The senior has 83 career touchdowns, the most in Medina County history. 

13. Crew Noles, sr., Norman (Oklahoma) football

Noles recorded 215 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns in the first half of Norman’s 56-14 thrashing of Enid. 

14. Gehrig Orchard, sr., Provo (Utah) football

Orchard completed 13 of 17 passes for 316 yards and six touchdowns in a 64-2 win over Uintah.  

15. Luke Ortner, jr., Jesuit (Oregon) football

Ortner set a new Jesuit single-game rushing record with 375 yards and six touchdowns as Jesuit blew by Beaverton, 63-27. 

16. Jayden Petit, sr., St. John Neumann (Florida) football

Petit, a Wisconsin commit, became the new all-time leading receiver in Southwest Florida history after notching eight catches for 215 yards and six touchdowns in a 54-0 shutout of First Baptist Academy. 

17. AJ Robinson, sr., Windsor (Connecticut) football

Robinson accounted for six total touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — in a 52-7 rout of Enfield. 

18. Jawell Rodgers, sr., Lausanne Collegiate (Tennessee) football

Rodgers had seven catches for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-35 win over Collierville. 

19. Omari Rowell, jr., Towson (Maryland) football

Rowell scored five touchdowns on the ground in a 51-14 victory over Loch Raven.

20. Ryan Salcedo, sr., Bishop Amat (California) football

Salcedo piled up 371 rushing yards and five touchdowns as Bishop Amat edged Notre Dame Sherman Oaks, 36-29. 

21. Matt Sieg, sr., Fort Cherry (Pennsylvania) football

Sieg ran for 270 yards and three touchdowns and had two return scores (55 yards on a punt, 86 yards on an interception) as Fort Cherry blasted Bishop Canevin, 56-19. The Penn State commit has 11,798 career all-purpose yards, the most in WPIAL history. 

22. Ty’Meere Wilkerson, sr., Berwick (Pennsylvania) football

Wilkerson broke his own single-game school record with 390 rushing yards and five touchdowns in a 63-19 victory over Williamsport. 

23. Slayten Wilkinson, sr., De Smet (South Dakota) football

Wilkinson piled up 177 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 36-0 shutout of Great Plains Lutheran. 

24. Talan Witt, sr., Alexandria (Minnesota) football

Witt passed for 232 yards and three touchdowns while running for 166 more yards and two scores in a 49-18 victory over Brainerd. 

25. Keyshawn Woods, sr., Cherokee County (Alabama) football

Woods ran for 330 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 win over Hokes Bluff. 

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

