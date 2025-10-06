Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (10/6/2025)
Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for Sept. 29-Oct. 5. Voting closes on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Congratulations to Tyson Brenes of Wolcott (Connecticut) for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Brenes had four goals and an assist in an 8-2 win over Kennedy.
Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com
High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees
1. Amiri Acker, sr., Crescent (South Carolina) football
Acker scored six touchdowns in a 67-20 victory over Walhalla. The Liberty commit had six receptions for 246 yards and five touchdowns and a 78-yard kick return score.
2. LaMarcus Bell, sr., Lake Oswego (Oregon) football
Bell, a Utah commit, had 17 carries for 248 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 win over Tualatin.
3. Wes Burford, sr., Oakdale (California) football
Buford dominated in a 71-55 victory over East Union with 30 carries for 423 yards and seven touchdowns. Buford is committed to Air Force.
4. Lajayvious Calhoun, sr., Benjamin Russell (Alabama) football
Calhoun returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 28-10 win over Helena.
5. John Hebert, sr., Strake Jesuit (Texas) football
Hebert, a Houston commit, piled up 376 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries in a 42-0 shutout of George Ranch.
6. Jacob Kilbourn, sr., Carthage (New York) football
Kilbourn had 28 carries for 256 yards and five touchdowns in a 41-18 win over Nottingham.
7. Emmanuel Kostis, sr., Edison (New Jersey) soccer
Kostis scored four goals in a 5-4 victory over New Brunswick.
8. Deshawn Laporte, sr., Burbank (California) football
Laporte completed 30 of 32 passes for 507 yards and seven touchdowns as Burbank blasted Arcadia, 55-13.
9. Braylon Lassiter, sr., Shawnee (Oklahoma) football
Lassiter ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 186 yards and another score in a 34-27 win over Booker T. Washington.
10. Kayde Losito, sr., Kutztown (Pennsylvania) soccer
Losito netted a hat trick in a 4-1 victory over Antietam.
11. Cole McClennen, sr., Shiloh Christian (North Dakota) football
McClennen ran for 158 yards and scored a Shiloh Christian single-game record five touchdowns in a 54-8 rout of Beulah.
12. Damian Moore, sr., Edgewater (Florida) football
Moore, a Duquesne commit, had 243 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Edgewater defeated Winter Park, 28-21.
13. Amari Pearson, jr., Jacksonville (North Carolina) football
Pearson scored seven touchdowns as Jacksonville took down New Bern, 67-34.
14. Landon Pope, sr., Pisgah (North Carolina) football
Pope was a workhorse in a 41-26 win over West Henderson, carrying the ball 48 times for 306 yards and five touchdowns.
15. Angelo Renda, sr., Southlake Carroll (Texas) football
Renda threw for a career-high 401 yards and six touchdowns in a 63-28 victory over Keller.
16. Brody Schaffer, sr., Winneconne (Wisconsin) football
Schaffer, an Iowa commit, accounted for six total touchdowns in a 56-0 shutout of Waupaca. Schaffer passed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 49 yards and three scores, returned a kickoff 93 yards to the end zone and had an interception on defense.
17. Lincoln Tahi, sr., Skyridge (Utah) football
Tahi ran for 213 yards and two touchdowns, including a walk-off 16-yard scoring run in double-overtime that lifted Skyridge to a 37-34 win over Lone Peak.
18. Jaylin Taylor, sr., Oxford (Alabama) football
Taylor had three return touchdowns in a 36-31 victory over Pell City. The Marshall commit scored on two punt returns and one kick return for a total of 227 yards while also catching nine passes for 93 yards and another score.
19. Trae Taylor, jr., Carmel Catholic (Illinois) football
Taylor, a Nebraska commit, completed 25 of 36 passes for 505 yards and five touchdowns while also running for three TDs in a 55-54 loss to Montini Catholic.
20. Adolphus Temeh, sr., Thrive Charter (New Jersey) soccer
Temeh recorded his second hat trick of the season in a 6-0 shutout of Burlington City.
21. Jeremiah Watson, sr., Murrieta Valley (California) football
Watson ran for 254 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-45 victory over Norco.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
Bob Lundeberg
