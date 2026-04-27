Vote: Who Should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (4/27/2026)

Each week during the high school sports season, High School on SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.

Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.

Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week for April 20-26. Voting closes on Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week post.

The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.

Congratulations to Andrew Erickson of Rutherford (New Jersey) baseball for winning last week’s National High School Boys Athlete of the Week poll. Erickson struck out 13 in six no-hit innings in a 10-0 win over Butler.

Want to nominate an athlete? Email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com

High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week nominees

1. Jonathan Aguayo, so., Campbell County (Wyoming) soccer

Aguayo netted a hat trick in a 4-0 shutout of Cheyenne South.

2. Anthony Boykin, sr., Enloe (North Carolina) track

Boykin placed first in the 100 meters (10.53 seconds) and 200 (20.60) at the CAP 8 Conference Meet. The senior’s 200 time ranks sixth in the country this spring. Boykin also ran the anchor leg for Enloe’s 4X100 relay team that won in 42.61.

3. Michael Burgueno, jr., La Mirada (California) baseball

Burgueno went 4 for 4 at the plate in a 6-1 victory over Downey.

4. Quran Clayton Jr., jr., Oak Hills (California) track

Clayton Jr. picked up individual gold medals in the 100 (10.12) and 110 hurdles (13.88) and ran the anchor leg of Oak Hills’ winning 4X100 relay team (41.42) at the Mojave River League Championships. The junior’s wind-aided 100 time ranks eighth nationally in all conditions this season.

5. Jackson Conroy, sr., Loveland (Colorado) track

Conroy ran a wind-aided 110 hurdles time of 13.40 at the Liberty Bell Invitational, the sixth-best all-conditions time in the nation this year.

6. Luke Delafield, sr., North DeSoto (Louisiana) baseball

Delafield threw a no-hitter with eight strikeouts to clinch a Non-Select Division II series against Iowa with a 3-0 victory. Delafield is a Northwestern State football signee.

7. Pauly DiBona, jr., Malvern Prep (Pennsylvania) baseball

DiBona was an error away from a perfect game in an 8-0 shutout of Garnet Valley, needing only 69 pitches to get through seven no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.

8. Kelson Hogan, jr., Corona del Sol (Arizona) track

A newcomer to track, Hogan won the javelin competition at the Tempe All-City Championship with a top throw of 211 feet, 2 inches, the fourth-best mark nationally this season.

9. Eddie Howell, jr., Richmond Hill (Georgia) track

Howell broke the school record in the 1,600 with a winning time of 4:15.12 at the Region 1 6A Championships. The junior also placed first in the 800 at 1:56.15.

10. Chris Marcell, sr., Marathon (Wisconsin) track

Marcell swept the discus and shot put competitions at the Wausau West Coed Outdoor Opener and Sauk Prairie Relays with top marks of 66-2 (shot put) and 208-3 (discus). The Oklahoma signee ranks fourth in the nation this spring in both events.

11. Chase McCullough, sr., Hickory Ridge (North Carolina) track

McCullough took first place in the shot put (55-7) and discus (203-1) competitions at the Cabarrus County Championship. The senior’s discus mark ranks eighth in the country this year.

12. Sawyer Nelson, sr., South Salem (Oregon) baseball

Nelson belted his 23rd career bomb in a 14-4 victory over Wilsonville to become South Salem’s all-time leader in home runs.

13. Kyle Rayment, sr., Mt. Spokane (Washington) baseball

Rayment threw a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts as Mt. Spokane blanked Cheney, 10-0.

14. Dawson Stokan, so., Panther Creek (Texas) baseball

Stokan whirled a 17-strikeout perfect game in a 3-0 shutout of Prosper Richland.

15. Cade Strathman, sr., McPherson (Kansas) baseball

Strathman struck out eight and didn’t allow a walk or hit in five innings as McPherson shut out Rock Creek, 10-0.

16. Janardie Turner, jr., Rockford Jefferson (Illinois) track

Turner had a monster day at the Rockford Christian Invitational, earning gold medals in the 100 (10.78), 200 (21.91), 110 hurdles (13.56) and long jump (22-2.25). Turner’s 110 hurdles time ranks 10th in the country this season.

17. Solomon Wegmeyer, jr., West Ottawa (Michigan) baseball

Wegmeyer threw a no-hitter and allowed just one unearned run with four strikeouts in a 2-1 victory over Rockford.

18. Izear Wimberly, sr., Carrollton (Georgia) track

Wimberly set a new Carrollton record in the high jump with a clearance of 7-3.25 at the Region 2 6A Championships. Wimberly’s mark ranks third nationally this year.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

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-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports

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