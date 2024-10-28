Vote: Who should be High School Sports on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (10/28/2024)
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across the country with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for High School on SI’s National High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Oct. 21-27. Voting closes on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
1. Margie Anderson, sr., Bemidji (Minnesota) volleyball
Anderson topped the 3,000 career assists mark in a straight sets loss to Moorhead. The senior ended her career with a school-record 3,003 assists.
2. Lucy Arps, fr., Chatham (New Jersey) soccer
Arps netted four total goals and was named MVP of the Morris County Tournament as Chatham captured its fourth straight tournament title.
3. Leah Benson, sr., Four Rivers (Oregon) soccer
Benson scored four goals in a 9-1 win over Irrigon. Her teammate, Ariana Abigail Nunez, added three goals and three assists.
4. Lizzie Boles, jr., Ellsworth (Maine) soccer
Boles had two goals and three assists as Ellsworth blanked Caribou, 8-0.
5. Arriana Brown, jr., Booker T. Washington (Oklahoma) volleyball
Brown, a UNLV commit, recorded 27 kills in a straight sets win over Carl Albert. She then had 47 kills in a five-set state semifinal victory over Bishop McGuiness and added 23 more as Booker T. Washington fell to Mount St. Mary in the Class 5A title game.
6. Addison Brys, jr., Niskayuna (New York) soccer
Brys netted all three of her team’s goals in a 3-0 shutout of Queensbury.
7. Jordan Byers, sr., West Perry (Pennsylvania) field hockey
Byers poured in six goals as West Perry blew by Octorara, 10-2.
8. Gabby Chase, jr., Johnstown (New York) field hockey
Chase scored three goals in a 4-0 quarterfinal victory over Corinth.
9. Eliza Collings, jr., Lone Peak (Utah) soccer
Collings, a junior keeper, recorded her 14th shutout of the season as Lone Peak defeated Davis in the Class 6A state championship game, 2-0.
10. Raegan Dillon, jr., St. John Paul II (Massachusetts) soccer
Dillon tallied three goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Rising Tide. Her 82 career goals are tied for the school record.
11. Carsyn Gildehaus, jr., University (Washington) soccer
Gildehaus netted a hat trick as University downed Central Valley, 4-1.
12. Ashley Hudak, sr., Lake-Lehman (Pennsylvania) soccer
Hudak scored three goals — including the game-winner with 16 seconds remaining — in a 4-3 victory over Holy Redeemer.
13. Isabelle Kremer, jr., Pleasant Valley (Iowa) volleyball
Kremer led the way with 21 kills in a straight sets win over Davenport North.
14. Naomi Nnewihe, sr., Ocean City (New Jersey) soccer
Nnewihe scored four goals in a 5-4 victory over Delran.
15. Khloe Olano, so., Hasbrouck Heights (New Jersey) field hockey
Olana had three goals and three assists in a victory over Wood-Ridge.
16. Bella Rose, sr., Christ Academy (Texas) volleyball
Rose tallied 22 kills, eight digs and five aces as Christ Academy downed Crowell in straight sets.
17. Audrey Rupp, sr., Windsor (Vermont) soccer
Rupp eclipsed the 100 career goals mark as Windsor shut out White River Valley, 8-0. The senior had five goals and two assists in the win.
18. Rylee Schacher, sr., Dumas (Texas) volleyball
Schacher shined in a five-set loss to West Plains, putting up 17 kills, 13 digs and 12 blocks.
19. Ava Thayer, sr., Keshequa (New York) soccer
Thayer finished with four goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Andover-Whitesville.
20. Cordelia Thomas, jr., Champlain Valley Union (Vermont) field hockey
Thomas scored both of her team’s goals in a 2-1, double-overtime victory over Colchester that sent Champlain Valley Union to the state semifinals.
21. Riley Vitello, jr., Conant (New Hampshire) soccer
Vitello recorded a hat trick in a 3-2 win over Campbell.
