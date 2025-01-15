Vote: Who was the 2024 national high school football offensive player of the year?
With 2024 in the rearview mirror, High School on SI is highlighting some of the top players from the best teams across the country from the fall sports season.
Now, it’s your turn to choose which standout deserves the honor of national offensive player of the year for football.
Here are 25 nominees for High School on SI’s national football offensive player of the year. Voting remains open until Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time. The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Editor’s Note: Our feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
High School on SI national football offensive player of the year candidates
1. Kane Archer, jr., Greenwood (Arkansas)
Archer completed 81.5 percent of his passes — a new national record — while throwing for 3,880 yards and 57 touchdowns with 10 TDs on the ground as a junior. Greenwood finished 13-0 en route to a second straight Class 6A title.
2. Jayvan Boggs, sr., Cocoa (Florida)
Boggs led the country in receiving with 99 catches for 2,133 yards and 21 touchdowns for Class 2A champion Cocoa. The senior is a Florida State signee.
3. Conor Booth, sr., Bishop Neumann (Nebraska)
Booth turned 266 carries into 2,956 yards and 50 touchdowns a season ago for Bishop Neumann. The do-everything back is a Nebraska signee who will play football and baseball in college.
4. Brock Boyd, jr., Southlake Carroll (Texas)
Boyd was sensational for Southlake Carroll last fall, catching 111 passes for 1,868 yards and 19 touchdowns. The TCU commit helped lead the Dragons to a 15-1 record and the Class 6A Division II title game.
5. Jake Davidson, sr., Camas (Washington)
Davidson threw for 3,711 yards and 53 touchdowns as a senior, carrying Camas to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. Both marks were school records.
6. Jordan Durham, sr., Zarephath Academy (Florida)
Durham put together a mind-boggling senior season for Zarephath Academy, completing 287 of 403 throws for 6,047 yards and 61 touchdowns with six interceptions. He is the Florida single-season record-holder in passing yards and passing TDs.
7. Koi Fagan, sr., Martinsburg (West Virginia)
Fagan carried Martinsburg to a perfect 14-0 record and the Class AAAA state championship. The dual-threat quarterback accounted for 61 total touchdowns, throwing for 2,264 yards while running for 1,848.
8. Zion Finau, sr., Corner Canyon (Utah)
The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Finau dominated up front for Class 6A champion Corner Canyon. Finau was also a red zone weapon with 12 rushing touchdowns during his senior season.
9. Xavier Ford, sr., Leesville (Louisiana)
Ford ran for a Louisiana state record 3,461 yards and 52 touchdowns last fall, leading Leesville to the Division II select semifinals. In an early-season win over Tioga, Ford ran for 400 yards and six scores.
10. Quentin Gibson, sr., North Crowley (Texas)
Gibson exploded as a senior for Class 6A Division I champion North Crowley, finishing with 2,009 receiving yards and 38 total touchdowns. Gibson is a Colorado signee.
11. Alvin Henderson, sr., Elba (Alabama)
An Auburn signee, Henderson ended his prolific prep career as the leading rusher in Alabama history with 10,930 yards and 193 touchdowns. He had 276 carries for 3,620 yards and 61 TDs as a senior.
12. Dierre Hill Jr., sr., Althoff Catholic (Illinois)
Hill Jr. piled up 2,588 rushing yards and 48 total touchdowns during his senior season for Class 1A champion Althoff Catholic. The explosive back is an Oregon signee.
13. Trace Jallick, sr., Anderson (Ohio)
Jallick hauled in 107 passes for 1,932 yards and 20 touchdowns last fall. Anderson won a program-record 15 games and made it all the way to the Division II finals.
14. Ryder Lyons, jr., Folsom (California)
A five-star prospect, Lyons led Folsom to a 13-2 overall record as a sophomore and threw for 3,011 yards and 46 touchdowns last year. Lyons is also a threat on the ground who ran for 585 yards and 14 scores during his junior season.
15. Luke Nickel, sr., Milton (Georgia)
Nickel threw for 3,744 yards and 44 touchdowns while adding six more scores on the ground for Class 5A champion Milton. The talented quarterback is a Miami signee.
16. Matt Ponatoski, jr., Archbishop Moeller (Ohio)
Ponatoski passed for 4,187 yards and 57 touchdowns with just three interceptions a season ago as Archbishop Moeller reached the Division I title game. Both marks were school records.
17. Shane Rosenthal, sr., Newbury Park (California)
The all-time leading receiver in California history, Rosenthal ended his prep career with 324 catches for 5,197 yards and 62 touchdowns. The Princeton commit was also a defensive standout for Newbury Park who recorded 24 interceptions and 22 pass breakups during his four years with the varsity team.
18. Keelon Russell, sr., Duncanville (Texas)
Russell put together a strong senior season for Duncanville, passing for 4,177 yards, 55 touchdowns and just five interceptions. The five-star recruit will play college football for Alabama.
19. Stone Saunders, sr., Bishop McDevitt (Pennsylvania)
One of the most productive quarterbacks in Pennsylvania history, Saunders ended his Bishop McDevitt career with 13,719 passing yards and 204 touchdowns. The Kentucky signee threw for 3,577 yards and 48 TDs last fall as the Crusaders captured the Class 5A title.
20. Mitchell Summers, sr., Grimsley (North Carolina)
Listed at 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, Summers played much bigger than his size for Class 4A champion Grimsley. Summers ran for 2,356 yards and scored 49 total touchdowns last fall during the Whirlies’ perfect 16-0 season.
21. Elijah Thomas, sr., Checotah (Oklahoma)
Thomas had 72 catches for 1,803 yards and 26 touchdowns during his senior season. The dynamic receiver is an Oklahoma signee.
22. Tristan Ti’a, sr., Amador Valley (California)
Ti’a blew up as a senior, passing for 3,758 yards and 32 touchdowns with just four interceptions while running for 871 yards and 18 touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback is committed to Oregon State.
23. Mark Wiepert, sr., Wilsonville (Oregon)
Wiepert threw for 3,803 yards and 51 touchdowns as a senior. The Oregon signee had eight total touchdowns in Wilsonville’s Class 5A title game victory over Mountain View.
24. Justin Williams, jr., Buchholz (Florida)
One of the most versatile offensive weapons in Florida, Williams accumulated 1,473 receiving yards, 1,023 rushing yards and scored 30 total touchdowns as a junior. Buchholz made it all the way to the Class 6A semifinals.
25. Cutter Woods, sr., Westside (South Carolina)
A South Carolina signee, Woods closed his Westside career with 11,225 passing yards and 120 touchdowns. He threw for 3,469 yards and 43 TDs last fall as the Rams captured the Class 4A title.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports