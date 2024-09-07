West Virginia football commit Montavin Quisenberry dazzles in Boyle County win at St. Edward
Montavin Quisenberry is expected to play wide receiver for the West Virginia Mountaineers, but he did a little bit of everything Saturday for his high school football team.
The 5-foot-9 three-star senior rushed for three touchdowns, threw for another on a reverse and had a long interception return that nearly went for six in a 38-21 Boyle County win over St. Edward.
St. Edward (Ohio) entered the game as the No. 11-ranked team in the country in the national SBLive/SI Top 25.
After the Boyle County (Kentucky) performance on the road Saturday in Northeast Ohio, it's about time for the Rebels to get some national attention.
St. Edward couldn't stop the Rebels' ground game, which chewed up yardage and clock all day, with Quisenberry carrying the load.
But his highlight of the day came through the air, when on third and long he took a handoff, evaded a tackler and heaved the ball downfield to Geo Brown for a 69-yard touchdown:
It was the 23rd straight win for Boyle County, which has won four consecutive Kentucky high school football state championships.
Live updates recap: Boyle County beats St. Edward on the road
Quisenberry committed to West Virginia in June over offers from Michigan, Mississippi, Kentucky, Louisville and Virginia Tech.
He's coming off a junior season with 43 catches for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns, while rushing 82 times for 800 yards and 18 more TDs. He also had five touchdowns on special teams.
Here's the evaluation of Quisenberry on West Virginia Mountaineers on SI:
"Quisenberry is absolutely lethal in the return game, both punt and kick. He will have a chance to make a name for himself at that spot the day he first steps on campus. As a receiver, he has a little work to do to become a complete, well-rounded target but the potential is certainly there. He's already a fine route runner who understands leverage. More quick than fast - a guy that can run by the initial blanket of defenders and squeeze through tight spaces. An added value to his game is what he can do in the backfield. He's a guy that Boyle clearly wants to get the ball to, so they'll give him some carries at running back as well. I'm not sure what kind of opportunities to run the ball at WVU, but the best comparison I can come up with is a slightly bigger version than Jock Sanders, who played for the Mountaineers from 2007-10."
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
