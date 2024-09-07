Live score updates: St. Edward vs. Boyle County in Ohio-Kentucky high school football battle
St. Edward has owned its high school football division the past few years in Ohio, as has Boyle County in Kentucky.
Something will have to give Saturday in Lakewood, Ohio, when three-time defending Ohio state champion St. Edward hosts four-time defending Kentucky state champ Boyle County.
This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and the first time St. Edward has played a team from Kentucky.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, Sept. 6, at First Federal Lakewood Stadium.
PREGAME
Boyle County is led by Montavin Quisenberry, a West Virginia commit who plays slot back and sometimes running back. The Rebels (2-0) run a variety of plays centered on him.
The Rebels beat Lexington Christian 35-13 and Bryan Station 48-8 in their first two games.
St. Edward followed an opening-season shutout win at Pickerington North with an impressive 35-21 victory over nationally ranked St. Joseph's Prep (Pennsylvania).
The Eagles' defense has looked dominant in both games, with running back Brandon White standing out on offense.
St. Edward enters Saturday ranked No. 11 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25.
