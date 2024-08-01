High School

Where every MLB prospect traded at the 2024 deadline went to high school

2022 first-round picks Dylan Lesko (Buford, Georgia) and Robby Snelling (McQueen, Nevada) were among the 56 prospects dealt

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Dylan Lesko (27) starred at Buford High School in Georgia before becoming a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2022.
Dylan Lesko (27) starred at Buford High School in Georgia before becoming a first-round MLB Draft pick in 2022. / Jamie Spaar, SBLive Sports

Jack Flaherty starred for Harvard-Westlake before becoming a first-round pick straight out of high school in the 2014 MLB Draft.

But he's not the only former Wolverine to get traded at the deadline this week.

Before Flaherty was dealt from Detroit to the Dodgers, RJ Schreck went from the Seattle Mariners to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Justin Turner.

Schreck was among 56 prospects — including some top picks from the 2022 draft — ranked in the top 30 of their respective organizations who were traded at the 2024 deadline.

Related: Where are the 2023 high school first-round MLB picks now in 2024?

Here are all 56 of those prospects with their new team and where they finished playing high school baseball (or where they played internationally).

Alexander Albertus, INF, White Sox

Aruba

Samuel Aldegheri, LHP, Angels

Italy

Mason Barnett, RHP, A's

Cartersville High School (Georgia)

Gregory Barrios, SS, Rays

Venezuela

Jackson Baumeister, RHP, Rays

The Bolles School (Florida)

William Bergolla, SS/2B, White Sox

Venezuela

Bradley Blalock, RHP, Rockies

Grayson High School (Georgia)

Jake Bloss, RHP, Blue Jays

Grimsley High School (North Carolina)

Homer Bush Jr., OF, Rays

Southlake Carroll High School (Texas)

Moisés Chace, RHP, Phillies

Venezuela

Jonatan Clase, OF, Blue Jays

Dominican Republic

Alex Clemmey, LHP, Nationals

Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island)

Cutter Coffey, 3B/SS, Blue Jays

Bakersfield Liberty High School (California)

Billy Cook, OF/2B, Pirates

Lewis-Palmer High School (Colorado)

Benjamin Cowles, INF, Cubs

Newark High School (New York)

Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B/3B, Marlins

Dominican Republic

Jared Dickey, OF, A's

Friendship Christian (Tennessee)

Matthew Etzel, OF, Rays

Clear Creek High School (Texas)

JD Gonzalez, C, Rays

Puerto Rico

Yujanyer Herrera, RHP, Rockies

Venezuela

Brody Hopkins, RHP, Rays

Summerville High School (South Carolina)

Mac Horvath, OF, Rays

IMG Academy (Florida)

Seth Johnson, RHP, Phillies

Jay M. Robinson High School (North Carolina)

Niko Kavadas, 1B, Angels

Penn High School (Indiana)

George Klassen, RHP, Angels

Port Washington High School (Wisconsin)

Will Klein, RHP, A's

Bloomington North (Indiana)

Dylan Lesko, RHP, Rays

Buford High School (Georgia)

Thayron Liranzo, C/1B, Tigers

Dominican Republic

Brandon Lockridge, OF, Padres

Pensacola Catholic High School (Florida)

Matthew Lugo, 3B, Angels

Puerto Rico

Adam Mazur, RHP, Marlins

Woodbury High School (Minnesota)

Charles McAdoo, OF, Blue Jays

Concord De La Salle (California)

Joseph Montalvo, RHP, Tigers

Central Pointe Christian (Florida)

Kade Morris, RHP, A's

Pitman High School (California)

Jack Neely, RHP, Cubs

Churchill High School (Texas)

Connor Norby, 2B/OF, Marlins

East Forsyth High School (North Carolina)

Graham Pauley, INF, Marlins

Milton High School (Georgia)

Eddinson Paulino, INF, Blue Jays

Dominican Republic

Luis Peralta, LHP, Rockies

Dominican Republic

Jeral Perez, 2B, White Sox

Dominican Republic

Yohendrick Pinango, OF, Blue Jays

Venezuela

Andrew Pintar, OF, Marlins

Spanish Fork High School (Utah)

Agustin Ramirez, C, Marlins

Dominican Republic

Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS, Nationals

Dominican Republic

Patrick Reilly, RHP, Orioles

Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey)

RJ Schreck, OF, Blue Jays

Harvard-Westlake (California)

Jared Serna, SS/2B, Marlins

Mexico

Jun-Seok Shim, RHP, Marlins

South Korea

Eric Silva, RHP, Tigers

JSerra Catholic (California)

Aidan Smith, OF, Rays

Lovejoy High School (Texas)

Robby Snelling, LHP, Marlins

McQueen High School (Nevada)

Tyler Stuart, RHP, Nationals

Herscher High School (Illinois)

Trey Sweeney, SS, Tigers

St. Xavier (Kentucky)

Will Wagner, 1B/2B/3B, Blue Jays

The Miller School (Virginia)

Cayden Wallace, 3B, Nationals

Greenbrier High School (Arkansas)

Nick Yorke, 2B/OF, Pirates

Archbishop Mitty (California)

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/National