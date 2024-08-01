Where every MLB prospect traded at the 2024 deadline went to high school
Jack Flaherty starred for Harvard-Westlake before becoming a first-round pick straight out of high school in the 2014 MLB Draft.
But he's not the only former Wolverine to get traded at the deadline this week.
Before Flaherty was dealt from Detroit to the Dodgers, RJ Schreck went from the Seattle Mariners to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Justin Turner.
Schreck was among 56 prospects — including some top picks from the 2022 draft — ranked in the top 30 of their respective organizations who were traded at the 2024 deadline.
Here are all 56 of those prospects with their new team and where they finished playing high school baseball (or where they played internationally).
Alexander Albertus, INF, White Sox
Aruba
Samuel Aldegheri, LHP, Angels
Italy
Mason Barnett, RHP, A's
Cartersville High School (Georgia)
Gregory Barrios, SS, Rays
Venezuela
Jackson Baumeister, RHP, Rays
The Bolles School (Florida)
William Bergolla, SS/2B, White Sox
Venezuela
Bradley Blalock, RHP, Rockies
Grayson High School (Georgia)
Jake Bloss, RHP, Blue Jays
Grimsley High School (North Carolina)
Homer Bush Jr., OF, Rays
Southlake Carroll High School (Texas)
Moisés Chace, RHP, Phillies
Venezuela
Jonatan Clase, OF, Blue Jays
Dominican Republic
Alex Clemmey, LHP, Nationals
Bishop Hendricken (Rhode Island)
Cutter Coffey, 3B/SS, Blue Jays
Bakersfield Liberty High School (California)
Billy Cook, OF/2B, Pirates
Lewis-Palmer High School (Colorado)
Benjamin Cowles, INF, Cubs
Newark High School (New York)
Deyvison De Los Santos, 1B/3B, Marlins
Dominican Republic
Jared Dickey, OF, A's
Friendship Christian (Tennessee)
Matthew Etzel, OF, Rays
Clear Creek High School (Texas)
JD Gonzalez, C, Rays
Puerto Rico
Yujanyer Herrera, RHP, Rockies
Venezuela
Brody Hopkins, RHP, Rays
Summerville High School (South Carolina)
Mac Horvath, OF, Rays
IMG Academy (Florida)
Seth Johnson, RHP, Phillies
Jay M. Robinson High School (North Carolina)
Niko Kavadas, 1B, Angels
Penn High School (Indiana)
George Klassen, RHP, Angels
Port Washington High School (Wisconsin)
Will Klein, RHP, A's
Bloomington North (Indiana)
Dylan Lesko, RHP, Rays
Buford High School (Georgia)
Thayron Liranzo, C/1B, Tigers
Dominican Republic
Brandon Lockridge, OF, Padres
Pensacola Catholic High School (Florida)
Matthew Lugo, 3B, Angels
Puerto Rico
Adam Mazur, RHP, Marlins
Woodbury High School (Minnesota)
Charles McAdoo, OF, Blue Jays
Concord De La Salle (California)
Joseph Montalvo, RHP, Tigers
Central Pointe Christian (Florida)
Kade Morris, RHP, A's
Pitman High School (California)
Jack Neely, RHP, Cubs
Churchill High School (Texas)
Connor Norby, 2B/OF, Marlins
East Forsyth High School (North Carolina)
Graham Pauley, INF, Marlins
Milton High School (Georgia)
Eddinson Paulino, INF, Blue Jays
Dominican Republic
Luis Peralta, LHP, Rockies
Dominican Republic
Jeral Perez, 2B, White Sox
Dominican Republic
Yohendrick Pinango, OF, Blue Jays
Venezuela
Andrew Pintar, OF, Marlins
Spanish Fork High School (Utah)
Agustin Ramirez, C, Marlins
Dominican Republic
Rafael Ramirez Jr., SS, Nationals
Dominican Republic
Patrick Reilly, RHP, Orioles
Christian Brothers Academy (New Jersey)
RJ Schreck, OF, Blue Jays
Harvard-Westlake (California)
Jared Serna, SS/2B, Marlins
Mexico
Jun-Seok Shim, RHP, Marlins
South Korea
Eric Silva, RHP, Tigers
JSerra Catholic (California)
Aidan Smith, OF, Rays
Lovejoy High School (Texas)
Robby Snelling, LHP, Marlins
McQueen High School (Nevada)
Tyler Stuart, RHP, Nationals
Herscher High School (Illinois)
Trey Sweeney, SS, Tigers
St. Xavier (Kentucky)
Will Wagner, 1B/2B/3B, Blue Jays
The Miller School (Virginia)
Cayden Wallace, 3B, Nationals
Greenbrier High School (Arkansas)
Nick Yorke, 2B/OF, Pirates
Archbishop Mitty (California)
