2024 MLB Draft rankings: Top 50 high school baseball players eligible for this year's draft
At 7 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 14, Major League Baseball will announce the Cleveland Guardians are on the clock.
MLB’s annual draft is set for July 14-16, and has become part of the league’s All-Star festivities, with the Guardians holding the No. 1 overall pick.
Without a consensus overall top pick, most mock drafts list college players Travis Bazzana (Oregon State), Charlie Condon (Georgia), Jac Caglianone (Florida) and JJ Wetherholt (West Virginia) as the strongest candidates to go No. 1.
Here at SBLive Sports, our focus is primarily on the high school players eligible for the three-day draft. By most accounts, college players will make up a majority of the first-round picks. But that doesn’t mean the high school players won’t be in high demand. In the 20-round draft, plenty of prep stars will be taken, as everyone hopes to find the next Gunnar Henderson or Bobby Witt Jr.
SBLive Sports has put together our list of the Top 50 high school baseball players eligible for the 2024 MLB Draft to pay attention to when the teams are on the clock to make their selections.
SBLive's Top 50 MLB Draft Eligible High School Players:
1. Konnor Griffin, SS/OF, Jackson Prep (MS)
At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Griffin is widely regarded as the top prep player in the country. As a senior, the LSU commit batted .an eye-popping .559, which clubbing nine home runs. Fast? Griffin stole a mouth-dropping 85 bases.
2. Bryce Rainer, SS, Harvard-Westlake (CA)
A two-way standout in high school, Rainer projects as a middle infielder. The Texas recruit threw 90 mph off the mound, but is expected to stick at shortstop in pro ball. Rainer is a left-handed hitter who has drawn comparisons to Corey Seager.
3. Cam Caminiti, LHP, Saguaro HS (AZ)
An all-around standout either on the mound or in the field, Caminiti batted .493 and showed speed and power with his five triples and three home runs. But it’s on the mound, where the south projects to wind up. Caminiti, cousin of Ken Caminiti, was 9-0 with a 0.93 ERA as a senior. The lefty’s fastball was clocked in the 95-98 mph range. The LSU commit fanned 119 batters in 52-2/3 innings.
4. William Schmidt, RHP, Catholic (LA)
Playing his prep ball in Baton Rouge, it’s not surprising Schmidt has committed to LSU. However, his 96-mph fastball has him ranked among the top prep pitchers in the Draft. Schmidt was 9-0 with a 0.44 ERA and had 102 strikeouts in 63-2/3 innings as a senior.
5. Ryan Sloan, RHP, York Community (IL)
In preparation for the draft, Sloan scaled back his usage his senior season, but still logged 46 innings. The Wake Forest recruit boasted a 0.30 ERA, and had his fastball top at 98 mph.
6. Slade Caldwell, OF, Valley View (AK)
An outfielder and left-handed pitcher in high school, Caldwell is one of the fastest prep players eligible, running the 60-yard dash in 6.5 seconds. Standing 5-foot-9, Caldwell is committed to Ole Miss. As a senior he hit .450.
7. Theo Gillen, SS/2B, Westlake (TX)
With Westlake in Austin, it’s not shocking that Gillen is a Texas commit. The left-handed hitting middle infielder also may be a first-round pick. The 6-foot-3 standout projects to provide plenty of power as he progresses.
8. Kellon Lindsey, SS, Hardee (FL)
One of the fastest prep shortstops in the draft. At the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz., the Florida Gators’ commit ran the 30-yard dash in 3.552 seconds. Lindsey batted .403 as a senior and swiped 26 bases.
9. Carter Johnson, SS, Oxford (AL)
A shortstop and right-handed pitcher, Johnson has committed to the Crimson Tide of Alabama. At 6-foot-2 and still growing, the question is whether Johnson will stick at shortstop. He may wind up at third base, and he has the power potential to be a corner infielder.
10. PJ Morlando, OF, Summerville (SC)
Big power and big potential have highlighted Morlando’s prep career. The left-handed hitting commit to South Carolina has been a home run derby champion, and at the MLB Draft Combine in June in Arizona, he displayed exit velocities that have topped 110 mph, and an estimated distance of 445.2 feet.
11. Kash Mayfield, LHP, Elk City (OK)
Left-handed pitching is always in demand, and Mayfield fits the bill for a projectable starter. Standing 6-foot-4, the Oklahoma State recruit fanned 115 batters in 44 innings in 2024.
12. Wyatt Sanford, SS, Independence (TX)
A true middle infielder, Sanford’s stock has risen in the spring, and being picked late in the first round or even in the compensatory round is a definite possibility.
13. Braylon Doughty, RHP, Chaparral (CA)
Possessing a mid-90s fastball and plus breaking pitches, Doughty could find himself being taken in the back end of the first round.
14. Caleb Bonemer, 3B, Okemos (MI)
A power bat who has an exit velocity well over 105 mph. An excellent athlete, the Virginia recruit has been clocked in the 60-yard dash in 6.35 seconds.
15. Noah Franco, LHP/OF, IMG Academy (FL)
The Texas Christian University recruit is a left-handed pitcher, and left-handed hitting outfielder, who also can play first. Franco has terrific bat-to-ball skills. On the mound may be where the southpaw finds his pro future. At IMG, he had a 0.89 ERA in the spring.
16. Dante Nori, OF, Northville (MI)
At a PerfectGame event, Nori ran the 60-yard dash in a flash -- 6.15 seconds, tops in his class. Committed to Mississippi State, Nori capped his prep career with a .477 batting average and 20 stolen bases.
17. Bryce Meccage, RHP, Pennington School (NJ)
The right-hander’s stock has risen after standing out on the showcase circuit. At 6-foot-4, Meccage is imposing, especially with his 95-mph fastball and a hard slider.
18. Tyson Lewis, SS, Millard West (NE)
Whether the Arkansas commit sticks at shortstop remains to be seen. But most evaluations have Lewis projected in the middle of the field, either at shortstop, second base or center field. The 6-foot-2 left-handed hitter has power, which is one reason his stock has been rising.
19. David Shields, LHP, Mount Lebanon (PA)
Verbally committed to Miami since the eighth grade, Shields clearly may have other options. The left-hander with a fastball ranging from the low-to-mid 90s, has plus command, and breaking pitches that have attracted dozens of pro scouts all season.
20. Joey Oakie, RHP, Ankeny Centennial (IA)
A power pitcher, Oakie’s fastball sits in the 92-94 mph range, and has touched 97 mph. If he doesn’t get selected in the first three rounds, Oakie has a commitment to Iowa.
21. Luke Dickerson, SS, Morris Knolls (NJ)
Whenever you’re mentioned with Mike Trout, you’ve done something. Dickerson belted 18 home runs and helped lead Morris Knolls to back-to-back state titles. As a prep standout, Trout also had an 18-home run season. Dickerson is committed to Virginia.
22. Levi Sterling, RHP, Notre Dame (CA)
There’s plenty of upside for the 6-foot-5 right-hander who attended the same high school that produced Hunter Greene and Giancarlo Stanton. The Texas recruit has a 94-mph fastball, and he doesn’t turn 18 until September.
23. Griffin Burkholder, OF, Freedom (VA)
A 6-foot-2 speedster, Burkholder projects as a center fielder who also possesses raw power. The right-handed hitter is committed to West Virginia.
24. Dasan Hill, LHP, Grapevine (TX)
For a state championship squad, Hill went 10-0 with a 0.99 ERA, and an impressive 155 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-5 starter could find himself taken in the first two rounds.
25. Boston Bateman, LHP, Camarillo (CA)
Keep an eye out for Bateman. When you’re listed at 6-foot-8, the LSU commit is hard to miss. Bateman was 11-1 with a measly ERA of 0.54, along with 130 strikeouts in 64-1/3 innings.
26. Cade Townsend, RHP, Santa Margarita Catholic (CA)
A strong performance at the MLB Draft Combine really helped raise the stock of the Ole Miss commit. As a prep senior, the right-hander struck out 96 in 63 innings. At the Combine, his fastball was clocked at 96.6 mph, and the spin rates of his curveball and slider ranked near the top at the event.
27. Tague Davis, 1B, Malvern Prep (PA)
A power-hitting left-handed bat, Davis crushed balls at the MLB Draft Combine, routinely topping 110 mph exit velocities, and his top estimated distance was 426.7 feet. Committed to Louisville.
28. Braylon Payne, OF, Lawrence E. Elkins (TX)
One of the fastest players eligible for the draft, Payne stands 6-foot-2 and right now his approach is more hit over power. Payne is a Houston recruit.
29. Owen Hall, RHP, Edmond North HS (OK)
Armed with a fastball that’s touched 97 mph, Hall projects to be taken either late in the first round or in the second. With a four-pitch mix, the Vanderbilt recruit is among the most polished prep pitchers available.
30. Levi Clark, C, Walton (GA)
Big time power and big potential are a couple of reasons Clark (Tennessee commit) received an invitation to the MLB Draft Combine, where he wowed big league teams with a home run estimated at 439.2 feet at Chase Field. Overall, Clark has been ranked among the best players in Georgia.
31. Blake Larson, LHP, IMG Academy (FL)
After being a standout in Iowa, Larson joined IMG Academy, and he emerged as one of the top lefties in the country. As a senior, the TCU commit posted a 1.80 ERA, striking out 71 in a team-high 42-2/3 innings.
32. Sawyer Farr, SS, Boswell (TX)
Long and lean framed, the 6-foot-3 Texas A&M recruit is a switch-hitter who has improved greatly at the plate. Projections have him as possible 20 home run power.
33. Garrett Shull, OF, Enid H.S. (OK)
Combines power with athleticism, which is why the Oklahoma State recruit is one of the most talented prep players in the country. A hamstring injury slowed him in the spring, but Shull has caught the attention of scouts at showcases.
34. Johnny King, LHP, Naples (FL)
Among the youngest players eligible, King will still be 17 on draft day. The 6-foot-4 Miami commit continues to see his stock rise after posting an 8-1 record and 110 strikeouts in 47-2/3 innings in the spring.
35. Ethan Schiefelbein, LHP, Corona (CA)
With a strong feel for pitching, the UCLA recruit struck out 83 and walked just 11 in 52 innings, while posting a miniscule 0.27 ERA in 10 senior starts.
36. James Nunnallee, C, Lightridge (VA)
Catching is always in demand, and Nunnallee (who turned 18 in April) is a promising young talent who impressed at the MLB Draft Combine. A left-handed hitter, the Virginia commit is more of a contact hitter who could grow into some power.
37. Lazaro Collera, RHP, Westminster Christian (FL)
After putting himself on the map last summer with a fastball that reached 97-98 mph, the Miami recruit’s velocity dipped during the prep season, where he was in the 92-94 mph. Collera had a chance to meet with teams at the MLB Draft Combine, and while the right-hander has risk, at 6-foot-6 he also could be a steal in the second or third rounds.
38. Tytus Cissell, SS, Francis Howell (MO)
At the MLB Draft Combine, Cissell displayed his plus speed by running the 30-yard dash in 3.65 seconds. Committed to Missouri, the middle infielder batted .341 and stole 34 bases as a senior.
39. Dax Whitney, RHP, Blackfoot (ID)
Looking for a sleeper prep standout to be drafted? Keep an eye on Whitney, an Oregon State recruit. The 6-foot-5 right-hander with a 96-mph fastball could become the second prep pitcher from Idaho to get drafted. Back in 1967, Mark Garman was Idaho’s only high school pitcher taken in the MLB Draft.
40. Ty Head, OF, Windermere (FL)
Regarded as the top player in the Orlando area, Head is a left-handed hitter with power, and he’s been a standout defensively in the outfield. A toolsy left-handed hitter and thrower, Head has developed his hit tool and at 6-3 has room to add power. The 19-year-old is a North Carolina State recruit.
41. Chase Mobley, RHP, Durant (FL)
Impactful on the mound and at the plate, Mobley posted a 1.30 ERA with 104 strikeouts, while also batting .329 with four home runs. Committed to Florida State, the 6-foot-6 right-hander has caught the attention of MLB clubs. It tends to work that way when your fastball has touched 99 mph.
42. Carson Wiggins, RHP, Roland (OK)
Another projectable hard-thrower, Wiggins has touched 99 mph. At the MLB Draft Combine, his fastball reached 94.2 mph. The Arkansas recruit is the younger brother of Jaxon Wiggins, selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 2023 draft.
43. Devin Fitz-Gerald, SS, Marjory Stoneman Douglas (FL)
Winner of four straight state championships, Fitz-Gerald is among the top all-around hitters in the country. The North Carolina State recruit is a switch-hitter who batted .407 with 10 doubles, one triple and five home runs as a senior. Fitz-Gerald is the son of Stoneman Douglas’ legendary coach, Todd Fitz-Gerald.
44. Cade Arrambide, C, Tomball (TX)
Catching is always in high demand, and Arrambide certainly has captured the attention of the scouts. The LSU recruit is listed at 6-foot-2, and he’s got immense power. His exit velocity tops 105 mph. From the outfield, his throwing has topped 100 mph.
45. Manny Marin, SS, Westminster Christian (FL)
Rated as a plus defender, Marin has the athleticism to stick at shortstop in pro ball. At the plate, the right-handed hitter batted .389 with 11 home runs as a senior on a Warriors team that reached the Class 3A state championship game. Formerly the starting shortstop on Team USA’s 18U squad, Marin is committed to Tennessee.
46. Jackson Barberi, RHP, Brookwood (GA)
On Draft Day, Barberi will still be 17-years-old, making him one of the youngest players eligible. The Florida commit also has plenty of upside, routinely pitching in the 92-94 mph range, while touching 97 mph.
47. Michael Torres, OF, Doral Academy (FL)
An all-around ballplayer, Torres was a standout in the field and on the mound at state power Doral Academy. But the left-handed hitter and pitcher is giving up pitching, and focusing on playing the outfield. As a senior, the Miami recruit batted .365 and added four home runs, and 21 stolen bases.
48. Bryce Clavon, SS, Kell (GA)
A two-sport standout, Clavon was the quarterback on the Kell football team, and the 6-footer handled the shortstop on the baseball diamond. The Georgia commit was invited to the MLB Draft Combine.
49. Cade O’Leary, RHP, Farragut (TN)
One of the standouts on yet another state championship team at Farragut High, O’Leary boasts a mid-90s fastball. Routinely touching 95 mph. The Mississippi State commit recently attended the MLB Draft Combine, and pitched in the scrimmage that featured only prep players.
50. Rustan Rigdon, SS, Meter (GA)
Tommy John surgery sidelined Rigdon for most of his senior season, but the Vanderbilt recruit had already established himself as one of the top hitters in the state. Rigdon showed perseverance from his injury and late in his prep season, homered in his first at-bat. In June, he attended the MLB Draft Combine.