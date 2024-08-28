Winning 2-point conversion in Tennessee high school football started as bobbled extra-point snap
Tennessee produced two of the top 10 plays of the week across the nation in high school football, and one of them should hold up as one of the most thrilling finishes of the 2024 season.
In overtime Friday, Aug. 23, Franklin was down 21-14 after crosstown rival Centennial opened OT with a touchdown and an extra point.
A Luke Thompson touchdown run made it 21-20, and Franklin lined up for the extra point to try to keep the game going.
After Sean Gaca bobbled the errant snap, it looked like Centennial had the win wrapped up.
But Gaca scooped up the ball, evaded a defender, sprinted right and fired a quick-release dart into the end zone right before getting laid out by another defender.
Wils Jackson caught the pass in the back of the end zone, and the Franklin celebration was on after a 22-21 win:
“It’s insane, really, but we practiced this just yesterday,” Gaca told the Williamson Herald. “We all knew what to do. I juggled it, but got up and had to make a guy miss and as I’m rolling out, I’m just looking for my guy Wils and pushed it to him.”
Franklin ended a 22-game losing streak in 2023 by winning the last two games of the season, and the Admirals are off to a dream start in 2024.
They'll try to make it four wins in a row Friday against Franklin Road Academy.
Gaca, a star lacrosse player, did a little bit of everything last year for Franklin, rushing for 11 touchdowns, catching one and throwing another.
And he did a little bit of everything on that final play to beat Centennial in spectacular fashion.
