National high school football plays of the week: Vote (8/27/2024)
Every week during the 2024 high school football season, SBLive/SI will scour the country for the top 10 plays in high school football and let fans vote for their favorite.
Each weekly winner will become eligible for an end-of-season poll to name the National High School Football Play of the Year.
Check out the video below and vote for your favorite play from Aug. 21-25, 2024.
The voting will conclude Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
Descriptions of each play are below the poll.
1. Brayden Collins, Ohatchee (Alabama)
Catches Hail Mary pass after his own deflection for a 76-71 win at the final whistle.
2. Daniel Batsch, Montour (Pennsylvania)
Breaks up pass and then lays out to make a diving interception.
3. Derek Meadows, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Knifes through double-team and makes bobbling TD catch.
4. Jack Tubbs, Stratford (Wisconsin)
Breaks seven tackles on Beast Mode run to the end zone
5. Mark Zackery IV, Ben Davis (Indiana)
Picks off ball at the goal line and runs 100 yards the other way for the TD.
6. Pryce Payne, White House-Heritage (Tennessee)
Palms the ball on long one-handed catch over the middle.
7. Ryder Lyons, Folsom (California)
QB dances around defenders and bulldozes into the end zone.
8. Rylie Hudson, Lapel (Indiana)
Makes catch, breaks four tackles and tiptoes down the sideline for a touchdown.
9. Sean Gaca, Franklin-Centennial (Tennessee)
Sticks with bobbled extra-point snap and throws winning 2-point conversion in OT.
10. Tristan Anderson, Rockmart (Georgia)
Grabs one-handed catch and pins ball on his helmet to secure TD grab.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports