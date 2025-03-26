NBA star Immanuel Quickley gives back to his high school community
On Monday night, Harford County, Maryland native Immanuel Quickley scored 21 points and dished out seven assists to help lead the Toronto Raptors to a 112-104 road victory over the Washington Wizards.
On Tuesday, The John Carroll School 2018 graduate announced the launch of the Quickley Family Foundation and the inaugural Immanuel Quickley Scholarship Awards at his high school alma mater. He was joined at the Bel Air, Maryland school by his mother, Nitrease Quickley, a Harford County educator, and sister, Shiloah, a John Carroll student, along with school officials, friends and other supporters.
“Our mission is to enhance the lives of others,” explained Nitrease Quickley, “and to provide a positive inspiring experience for young people, and not just them but also their families.”
The awards will be presented to incoming John Carroll students who demonstrate exceptional dedication, leadership and academic excellence. The scholarship will provide financial assistance and mentorship to Boys and Girls Basketball student-athletes with up to five full, four-year scholarships awarded annually.
Christian Snead, a student at Aberdeen Middle School, and Julian White, an Edgewood Middle School student, were the first scholarship recipients.
“This school played a huge role in my journey, both as a player and as a person,” said Immanuel Quickley, who helped the Patriots compete in the Baltimore Catholic League. “I want to give back by creating opportunities for the next generation of student-athletes to chase their dreams, just like I did.”
During his prep career in Maryland, Quickley was a standout at The John Carroll School where he earned McDonald’s All-American status during his senior campaign.
He opted to play college basketball at the University of Kentucky and was named SEC Player of the Year during his sophomore campaign.
Quickley spent two seasons in Lexington, Kentucky and declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. He was selected in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder with the 25th overall pick and then traded to the New York Knicks in a package deal. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors in 2023.